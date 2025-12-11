2025 Nobel Prizes awarded at Stockholm ceremony – China Daily

HELSINKI — The 2025 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel were awarded on Wednesday at a ceremony held in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics went to three quantum physicists: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis, “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi, “for the development of metal-organic frameworks.”

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was given to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi, “for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.”

The Nobel Prize in Literature went to Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, while the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was presented to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt.

For 2025, the prize money for each Nobel Prize is 11 million Swedish kronor (1.21 million US dollars).

More than 1,000 guests, including leading members of the Swedish royal family and political figures, attended the ceremony.

Dec 10 is the anniversary of the death of Swedish chemist and inventor Alfred Nobel, and the Nobel Prize award ceremony is held every year on this date. (1 Swedish krona = 0.11 US dollar)