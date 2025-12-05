Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

19 Doctors in Garissa finally get Permanent and Pensionable Terms After County–KMPDU Talks

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah is expected to lead officials to visit Garissa later this month to follow up on the agreements.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Garissa County has agreed to confirm 19 doctors, currently on two-year contracts to Permanent and Pensionable terms once their contracts expire next year.

This was among key resolutions reached in a meeting between Governor Nathif Jama and Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists & Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The county also committed to re-designating 20 doctors who have stagnated in Job Group M, with new Job Group Q letters to be issued by December 17th, 2025.

Additionally, 19 doctors have been released for postgraduate studies, six for fellowship programmes, and recruitment of eight more doctors is underway.

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah is expected to lead officials to visit Garissa later this month to follow up on the agreements.

On union dues, the County Finance Department was directed to engage with the KMPDU Accounts Office to ensure the timely remittance of all deducted union dues.

Attellah acknowledged that Garissa County is progressing well toward the recruitment of 8 additional doctors within this financial year.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Moves to Deepen Digital Skills Partnership with Huawei as 65 TVET Lecturers Complete Advanced ICT Training

Kanyi, who represented the Principal Secretary for the State Department for TVET, said the partnership was crucial in preparing Kenya’s workforce for an increasingly...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UK, Kenya Deepen Partnership to Tackle Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence

The gathering showcased joint initiatives aimed at strengthening survivor-centred policing.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Grassroots Trust Launches Cultural Revival and ICT Empowerment Drive in Kisumu

The initiative will culminate in a public event scheduled for Saturday, December 6, in Kisumu.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High-Powered Team of Principal Secretaries Tours Key Development Projects in Kisumu

PS Omollo, who led the delegation, said the visit formed part of a routine multi-agency review of government programmes.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ndanyi Named New Rift Valley Police Chief as NPS Announces Major Shake-Up

The reshuffle saw Ndanyi swap positions with outgoing Rift Valley commander Jasper Ombati, who now moves to Central in the same capacity.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Wahome Presides Over Graduation of 521 Students at Kenya Institute of Surveying and Mapping

The institution trains students in Land Surveying, Photogrammetry, Remote Sensing, Cartography, and Print Technology.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rusinga Schools Marks 50 Years, Unveils Innovation Hub in Golden Jubilee Celebration

The celebrations began in March 2025 and culminated in an event attended by alumni, students, parents, educators, church leaders, and institutional partners.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Two jailed for 10 years over transformer vandalism

In delivering the judgement, the Court noted that the sentences were issued as a deterrent to would-be offenders and as a signal to the...

4 hours ago