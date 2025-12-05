19 Doctors in Garissa finally get Permanent and Pensionable Terms After County–KMPDU Talks

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Garissa County has agreed to confirm 19 doctors, currently on two-year contracts to Permanent and Pensionable terms once their contracts expire next year.

This was among key resolutions reached in a meeting between Governor Nathif Jama and Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists & Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials.

The county also committed to re-designating 20 doctors who have stagnated in Job Group M, with new Job Group Q letters to be issued by December 17th, 2025.

Additionally, 19 doctors have been released for postgraduate studies, six for fellowship programmes, and recruitment of eight more doctors is underway.

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah is expected to lead officials to visit Garissa later this month to follow up on the agreements.

On union dues, the County Finance Department was directed to engage with the KMPDU Accounts Office to ensure the timely remittance of all deducted union dues.

Attellah acknowledged that Garissa County is progressing well toward the recruitment of 8 additional doctors within this financial year.