100 Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolchildren Released After Days in Captivity

The pupils, who were abducted by armed gangs commonly referred to as bandits, were freed following a coordinated security operation involving local authorities, community leaders and federal security agencies.

Published

One hundred schoolchildren kidnapped last week in northwest Nigeria have been released, authorities confirmed, ending days of anguish for families and intensifying calls for stronger security interventions in the region.

The pupils, who were abducted by armed gangs commonly referred to as bandits, were freed following a coordinated security operation involving local authorities, community leaders and federal security agencies.

Officials said the children were rescued safely, though medical teams have been deployed to assess their physical and psychological condition.

The mass abduction occurred during morning classes, reigniting public outrage over the persistent wave of school kidnappings in parts of Nigeria, where criminal groups target learning institutions for ransom.

Parents and community members broke into emotional celebrations as the children were reunited with their families.

Local leaders urged the federal government to reinforce security around schools, warning that the recurring attacks threaten education access and community stability.

Authorities have not disclosed whether a ransom was paid, but reiterated the government’s commitment to ending banditry and restoring safety in affected regions.

The release marks one of the largest recoveries of abducted schoolchildren in recent years, offering relief to families but highlighting the continuing insecurity challenges facing the country.

