Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Judges ride on horseback to set up courtrooms on the grasslands of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, ensuring herders have access to legal services right at their doorstep. [Photo provided to China Daily]

CHINA DAILY

Justice on horseback: Mobile Courts take legal services to China’s Xinjiang grasslands

Mobile court teams in Xinjiang’s Ili grasslands travel on horseback to resolve disputes for herders and tourists, ensuring accessible, timely, and fair legal services.

Published

BEIJING, China, Nov 17 — In the Narat grassland of Ili in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, a mobile judicial team led by Aytnur Bolatbek is a familiar sight. Carrying a shield-sized national emblem and riding on horseback, the team traverses the herding paths and yurt settlements to resolve disputes for herders and tourists alike.

“Our mission is to deliver legal services wherever justice is needed,” said Aytnur, chief judge of the Narat tribunal of the court in Xinyuan county.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A few months ago, Aytnur and his team arrived at a yurt to mediate a dispute between two brothers over the management of a pasture.

“I live far from the court and don’t have a car. Having the judges resolve my case right at my doorstep was a huge relief,” said the younger brother.

Highlighting the crucial role of such mobile teams, which are frequently seen in remote areas and at tourist spots across China, Aytnur noted, “They provide easier access to legal services and justice for people, especially those who cannot travel or are pressed for time.”

Zhang Jun, president of the Supreme People’s Court, the country’s top court, said that improving convenience for litigants and optimizing legal services are key measures to implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, which was introduced in November 2020 at a central conference in Beijing focused on comprehensive law-based governance.

With a people-centered approach upheld, the thought stresses the need to guarantee the fairness and justice that are the core and lifeblood of the judiciary.

Preventive framework

The thought also requires the development of a strong legal system to ensure that every citizen perceives fairness and justice in every case, and it calls for enhancing a preventive legal framework to maintain social harmony and stability, and to thereby continuously improve people’s sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

To meet these needs, Shen Liang, vice-president of the top court, said that efforts are being intensified to establish a more convenient, efficient, low-cost and cross-regional dispute resolution mechanism. This involves improving mobile courts, applying technologies in judicial affairs and diversifying the methods of addressing legal issues to ensure that fairness and justice are fulfilled in a more visible and tangible way.

While helping herders alleviate conflicts at their doorsteps, Aytnur’s team also brings legal services directly to tourists, reducing their travel costs and time spent in dispute resolution.

Aytnur said the mobile judiciary is particularly active during summer, because the season marks the peak of tourism in the Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture, drawing visitors to its natural beauty and cultural heritage.

To resolve disputes arising from the boom in tourism at their origin, 15 mobile judicial units similar to Aytnur’s have been set up at major tourist destinations throughout the prefecture, facilitating case handling to guarantee that justice is both timely and accessible, according to the prefecture’s court.

In July last year, a 73-year-old tourist surnamed Chen injured his leg after falling from a horse in the Narat scenic area. He turned to Aytnur’s team because he was unable to negotiate compensation with the horse rental company.

Thanks to the team’s quick response, clear explanation of legal provisions and coordination with a third-party assessor to determine a fair compensation amount, the dispute was resolved on the grassland, where the company agreed to pay Chen 40,000 yuan ($5,635) and cover any reasonable additional medical fees.

Aytnur expressed his empathy for tourists, who usually have limited time and wish to avoid any disputes that could disrupt their holiday experience. “Such efficient delivery of legal services and effective resolution serve as timely relief for these travelers,” he said.

The development of the mobile courts in the view of Shen, the vice-president of the top court, is a measure to enhance people’s sense of judicial accessibility and satisfaction. He encouraged judges to deliver legal services to rural areas, including villages and remote communities, to address disputes at their origin.

Digital application

Meanwhile, digital technologies, including big data and artificial intelligence, have also been widely applied in courts, improving judicial efficiency and enabling people to access legal services more easily.

Since February last year, residents have been able to search for landmark cases via an online archive created by the top court. The uploaded cases are closely related to people’s lives and legal concerns and cover topics such as domestic violence, telecommunications fraud and cyberbullying.

As of the end of last year, the archive included 4,711 cases and attracted more than 19 million visits, with registered users from over 110 countries, according to the top court.

It noted that the archive has been playing a significant role in standardizing verdict-rendering practices, serving as an authorized reference for judges and offering a channel for people from all walks of life to understand laws.

Jia Yu, president of the Shanghai High People’s Court, emphasized the need to improve judicial efficiency, saying that leveraging digital technologies to enhance court proceedings is fundamentally about safeguarding justice.

He said that the efficiency and quality of case handling has a tangible impact on the public. “It shapes their most direct and perceptible experience of the court’s work and the broader concept of justice,” he added.

By integrating technology into judicial processes, the legal system can better serve the public, ensuring that justice is both swift and equitable, thereby strengthening public confidence in the judiciary, Jia said.

Diverse resolution

“Litigation is just one method of resolving disputes, and nonlitigation approaches can also effectively help parties address their issues,” said Shen, from the top court.

While conducting trials, Chinese courts have also been working with a broader range of legal resources, such as legal professionals and industry associations, to diversify the methods available for dispute resolution, he added.

The case involving the two brothers on the grassland was ultimately concluded through mediation, thanks to the joint efforts of the Narat tribunal, the local justice bureau and the grassland supervision department.

Chief judge Aytnur said: “If the case had gone to litigation, it might have further strained the brothers’ relationship. Mediation can safeguard the legitimate rights of both sides while maintaining family harmony and regional stability.”

Shen praised these timely and efficient dispute resolution measures, but he also stressed that whether it is mediation or online services, the consent of both parties involved is a must.

Online Scan the code to watch the video.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki roots for diversification to Kenya further tourism sector growth

Kindiki urged stronger collaboration with Kenya’s globally respected figures in sports and other fields to boost the country’s international profile and draw more visitors.

October 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Free entry draws surge in visitors at Nairobi National Park as Kenya observes Tourism Day

The initiative, part of Tourism Week celebrations, sought to encourage Kenyans to explore the country’s natural heritage while boosting domestic tourism.

September 27, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China’s Xinjiang region sees growth under paired assistance plan

Since 2012, the central government has allocated more than 200 billion yuan in paired assistance funding for Xinjiang, secured 3 trillion yuan in investments...

September 23, 2025

Headlines

Kisumu gears up for UN Tourism Week

The Kisumu Deputy Governor emphasized that the event will be a significant platform for promoting Kisumu’s potential to the rest of the world, particularly...

September 17, 2025

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Air Travel and Kenya’s Journey Towards Five Million Tourists

Looking toward 2030, I envision a Kenya where air travel is not a luxury but a practical option for more people. A Kenya connected...

July 15, 2025

DIPLOMACY

(WATCH) Sights and Sounds from Performances marking the 40th Anniversary of China-Kenya Acrobatic Exchanges

Sights and sounds from the Opening Ceremony of 2025 China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season and Special Performance for the 40th Anniversary of China-Kenya Acrobatic...

June 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament mediation team settles on Sh387bn for counties

A Mediation Committee of the National Assembly and the Senate co-chaired by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Senator Ali Roba (Mandera) increased the allocation...

November 20, 2024

Featured

PICTURE STORY: A Glimpse into the Tsavo National Parks

Tsavo is made up of two separate parks, Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park. Click here to connect with us on...

June 13, 2024