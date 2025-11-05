Xi calls for better synergy with Russia

BEIJING, China, Nov 5 — President Xi Jinping highlighted China’s readiness to better synergize its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) with Russia’s economic and social development strategies when he met with visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday in Beijing.

The two countries should steadily expand mutual investment and enhance cooperation in traditional fields such as energy, connectivity, agriculture and aerospace, tap into cooperation potential in new sectors such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy and green development to foster new growth drivers for bilateral cooperation, and facilitate closer people-to-people exchanges, Xi said.

Observers noted that Mishustin’s visit comes not long after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s China trip in September, and it serves as a clear reminder of the close coordination and regular communications between Beijing and Moscow.

On Monday, Premier Li Qiang and the Russian prime minister co-chaired the 30th regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian heads of government in eastern China’s Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province.

There, Li and Mishustin signed a joint communique of the 30th regular meeting and witnessed the signing of cooperation documents in areas such as customs and satellite navigation.

At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, Mishustin conveyed Putin’s greetings and best wishes to Xi, and he extended his congratulations on the successful convening of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

He voiced his confidence that China surely will realize the goals set forth in the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan and make even greater achievements in economic and social development.

Xi said that China and Russia, aiming for higher-level and higher-quality development goals, have steadfastly navigated a turbulent external environment with great composure since the beginning of this year.

Maintaining, consolidating and advancing bilateral relations is “a strategic choice for both sides”, he said.

Mishustin said that Russia is willing to deepen cooperation in areas such as the economy and trade, science and technology, energy, agriculture and the digital economy.

Moscow is ready to enhance people-to-people exchanges, strengthen coordination and collaboration in the multilateral arena, and deliver more results in bilateral cooperation, he added.

China has been Russia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years.

Bilateral trade reached $244.8 billion last year, marking a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in a signed article published on Friday that as comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for the new era, “China and Russia have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns”.

Li Yongquan, academic committee director of the Euro-Asian Social Development Research Institute of the State Council’s Development Research Center, noted that China and Russia have seen frequent interactions of heads of state and have built a set of meeting mechanisms to engage senior officials at premier/prime minister, vice-premier/deputy prime minister and minister levels.

“These dialogue mechanisms have played an indispensable role in advancing practical cooperation between China and Russia, helping to resolve issues emerging in bilateral relations and coordinate positions on international multilateral affairs,” he added.

Xi has had two meetings with Putin this year. They met in Moscow during Xi’s state visit to Russia in May and in Beijing during Putin’s trip to attend China’s V-Day commemorations on Sept 3.

Xi told Mishustin that at the two meetings, he and Putin mapped out new blueprints and plans for bilateral ties, and the two countries should maintain close coordination, and fully implement the important common understandings reached by the two leaders.

Beijing and Moscow should work to expand the cooperation pie with an eye on the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, in order to contribute more to world peace and development, he added.

Mishustin said the two heads of state consolidated the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era at their two meetings, and Russia is ready to work with China to follow up on their major consensus.

