[Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

Xi meets Russian PM in Beijing

Xi said that since the beginning of this year, China and Russia have steadfastly navigated a turbulent external environment with great composure, aiming for higher-level and higher-quality development goals.

Published

BEIJING,China, Nov 4 — President Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday in Beijing, calling for enhanced cooperation on multiple fronts and better synergy of development strategies.

Xi said that since the beginning of this year, China and Russia have steadfastly navigated a turbulent external environment with great composure, aiming for higher-level and higher-quality development goals.

He added that maintaining, consolidating and advancing bilateral relations is a strategic choice for both sides.

Noting that new blueprints for bilateral ties were charted during his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin this year, Xi said the two countries should maintain close coordination, fully implement the important common understandings reached by the two leaders, and work to expand the pie of cooperation with an eye on the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, so as to contribute more to world peace and development.

[Photo/Xinhua]
