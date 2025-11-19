Xi calls for stronger law-based governance to support China’s modernization

BEIJING, China, Nov 19 — President Xi Jinping has called for greater emphasis on coordinating law-based governance with reform, development and stability and on safeguarding and promoting social fairness and justice, while advancing the rule of law across various sectors in the nation’s modernization drive.

In a recent instruction, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed upholding the unity between Party leadership, the running of the country by the people and law-based governance.

The instruction was read out at the central conference on work related to overall law-based governance, which was held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday. The meeting coincided with the fifth anniversary of the introduction of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law.

Xi highlighted China’s remarkable progress in comprehensively exercising law-based governance on all fronts since the Party’s 18th National Congress in 2012, saying that the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics has been continuously improved and the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics is growing ever broader.

In the journey ahead, the nation must focus on improving the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics and pursue greater progress in law-based governance, he said.

The president also highlighted across-the-board efforts to ensure sound legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial administration of justice, and society-wide observance of the law.

Speaking at the two-day conference, Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, stressed the need to ensure that the Party’s leadership is carried out across the whole process and in various aspects of exercising law-based governance on all fronts.

China’s institutional strengths

Law-based governance should help consolidate and showcase China’s institutional strengths, provide legal safeguards for high-quality development, protect people’s rights and well-being, promote fairness and justice, and safeguard national security and social stability, he said.

The top legislator stressed the need to strengthen the system and capacity for the rule of law in foreign-related affairs, while calling for steps to advance law-based government, ensure fair administration of justice, and deepen efforts to build a law-abiding society.

The CPC has always valued law-based governance and has made the overall rule of law a priority since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

In March 2018, upon being re­elected Chinese president by a unanimous vote, Xi became the first Chinese leader to take an oath of office, pledging allegiance to the Constitution and also to safeguard its authority.

A constitutional amendment that year requires all State employees to publicly swear allegiance to the Constitution upon assuming office.

By the end of October, China had 310 laws in force, more than 600 administrative and supervisory regulations, and over 14,000 local regulations.

Meanwhile, starting on Tuesday, the 2025 edition of the study outline on Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law has been published and distributed across the country.

The compilation, with 14 chapters, expounded on the major significance, core tenets, essential spirit, rich connotations and practical requirements of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, fully reflecting the thought’s latest developments.

