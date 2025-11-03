What Raila Odinga’s Legacy Teaches Kenya

Arguments abound about the late Rt Hon Raila Odinga as a political maestro whose imprint on Kenya’s history is both profound and, at times, enigmatic. It is fair to say Raila was a politician of many “firsts”. In 1994 he resigned as MP on a Ford–Kenya ticket to seek re-election on a different party, NDP — a bold move rarely seen in our politics. He then won back the Lang’ata seat in the 1996 by-election, turning conviction into action where others confined boldness to the podium.

Political courage is not only about resignations and by-elections; the lesson is the willingness to make difficult, principled decisions for the common good. Kenya’s leaders — across all spheres — should embrace that spirit of conviction on matters that sit at the core of our governance. We may not journey into the future with Raila in person, but we can carry his valour as we confront today’s socio-economic and political challenges.

Article 27 of the Constitution enshrines equality and non-discrimination in all spheres of national life. Through devolution, Kenya has made real progress in taking services to historically underserved regions. Raila championed devolution consistently. As the country mourns and celebrates a towering figure, leaders must carry that torch forward — improving implementation so equity and inclusion are not aspirations but lived realities.

Raila’s major political choices often reflected sobriety, reconciliation and forgiveness, especially when Kenya teetered on the brink. In the crisis following the disputed 2007 election, he chose to work with President Mwai Kibaki in a coalition arrangement that stabilised a fragile country. Few leaders of his stature would have made that choice; he did.

He was also a steadfast believer in education as the great equaliser. In a 2021 virtual lecture at the University of Nairobi, he stressed preparing Kenyan youth for a fast-evolving workplace. That forward-looking stance should anchor ongoing education reforms. As technology reshapes jobs, reports such as the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs suggest a large share of current skills will be transformed or become obsolete between 2025 and 2030. This “skill instability” is not doom; it is a call to equip young people through training, retraining, reskilling and upskilling so they can seize emerging opportunities.

Raila thought big and strategically — a trait evident in his recent campaign ideas and in his 2025 bid for the African Union Commission chair. He spoke of an Africa powered by clean, reliable energy. Kenya’s rural communities still face uneven electricity access and many rely on unsustainable sources, as outlined in the Kenya National Energy Compact 2025–2030. The administration has pledged strides towards universal access; leaders should keep that vision alive, recognising energy sufficiency as foundational to growth and dignity.

It is a privilege to have shared our living memory with such a veteran leader. From him, Kenyans learned the value of resilience — to stand firm even in the darkest hours. We may grapple with many issues today, but with resilience we can overcome severe trials. Let us honour Raila Odinga’s memory by building a fairer, more inclusive society for current and future generations.

By John Onsare

Security expert and political commentator, Nairobi