Over four million people in northern Kenya are facing severe hunger as the worst drought in 40 years devastates the Horn of Africa

Drought Mitigation

WFP prioritises feeding 110 million of the hungriest in 2026

Published

ROME, Nov 18 – The world is facing a global hunger crisis with inadequate resources to respond, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned today.

According to WFP’s 2026 Global Outlook, a staggering 318 million people face crisis levels of hunger or worse next year – more than double the figure recorded in 2019.

However, declines in global humanitarian funding are forcing WFP to prioritize food assistance to roughly one-third of those in need. In 2026, the agency aims to reach 110 million of the most vulnerable at an estimated cost of $13 billion, but current funding forecasts indicate WFP may only receive close to half that goal.

“The world is grappling with simultaneous famines – in Gaza and parts of Sudan. This is completely unacceptable in the twenty-first century,” stressed Cindy McCain, WFP Executive Director.

“Across the globe, hunger is becoming more entrenched. WFP has proven time and again that early, effective, and innovative solutions can save lives and change lives – but we desperately need more support to continue this vital work,” she added.

In 2025 WFP’s famine prevention efforts pulled several communities back from the brink of starvation. Yet, the global food crisis shows no signs of abating in 2026 as conflict, extreme weather events, and economic instability are expected to drive another year of severe food insecurity.

In 2026, WFP plans to deliver emergency food and nutrition assistance, support and training for communities to help them become more resilient to food shocks, and technical support to empower national systems.

“Leveraging innovation and technology will be a key enabler to level-up our response to vulnerable families who depend on humanitarian assistance to survive,” Executive Director McCain added. “Ending entrenched hunger demands much more sustained support and real global commitment and collaboration.

