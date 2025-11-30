Wanga Issues Stern Warning to Homa Bay County Staff Over Public Dissent

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has sent a stern warning to members of her administration, declaring that she will not tolerate any official who criticizes her administration from within.

Speaking on Saturday, Wanga emphasized that no one should undermine the county government while still serving.

She made it clear that anyone employed in her administration must prioritize serving the people and refrain from public dissent.

“You cannot serve in a government and then criticize it. Establishing a government is a tough task. I traveled across the county and used my own resources to become the governor. If you’re here to serve in this government, you must get to work,” Wanga stated.

She further asserted that officials who are unhappy with the administration or are no longer committed to supporting it should resign rather than create internal strife.

“If you feel dissatisfied and can no longer contribute, resign. Don’t stay and tear down the government. It won’t be business as usual if you don’t want to serve, step aside, and we’ll replace you with someone eager to work for the people of Homa Bay,” she stated.

Wanga’s remarks come amidst recent controversy involving her deputy, Oyugi Magwanga. Magwanga stirred political debates when he endorsed independent candidate Oyugi Magwanga in the Kasipul by-election.

Earlier this year, Wanga addressed rumors of a rift between her and Magwanga, stating that their relationship remained strong and collaborative.

“My relationship with my deputy governor is very cordial and strong. We’ve been together through this journey. We served together in Parliament, and we’ve been working closely since the beginning of our term. We share a very good working relationship,” she noted.

However, the political tensions between them resurfaced when Magwanga publicly claimed his life was in danger following an attack on one of his vehicles by gunmen.

On May 12, he revealed that he had received credible information suggesting that he was being followed while returning home. Magwanga described how his security detail was ambushed while attempting to protect him.

“When I was heading home, I learned that I was being trailed, so I changed my route. I instructed my team to open the gate so I could quickly get into my compound. My security team, which was coming to protect me, encountered the attackers along the way. There was an exchange of gunfire as the assailants thought I was in the vehicle,” Magwanga explained.

Governor Wanga responded with concern for her deputy’s safety, calling for an immediate investigation into the incident.

“Any situation that threatens the safety and security of our leaders deserves urgent attention. This incident comes at a time when we are still mourning the loss of Hon. Charles Ong’ondo Were, the Kasipul MP,” she said.