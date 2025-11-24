Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Wandayi urges Nyanza residents to back President Ruto’s re-election bid

According to Wandayi, Ruto had demonstrated goodwill toward Nyanza long before assuming office, claiming that the President “stood with Raila Odinga” during the tumultuous 2007 period.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 24 Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has called on the people of Nyanza to be ready to pay the political debt owed to President William Ruto when he seeks re-election in 2027.

Wandayi made the remarks in Kisumu West, where he launched a series of Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) projects aimed at connecting villages to electricity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the event hosted by area MP Rosa Buyu, Wandayi said Nyanza had begun to feel the impact of development after joining the broad-based government formed by President Ruto earlier this year.

According to Wandayi, Ruto had demonstrated goodwill toward Nyanza long before assuming office, claiming that the President “stood with Raila Odinga” during the tumultuous 2007 period.

He framed this as part of a long-standing relationship that the region should now reciprocate.

“The people of Nyanza must be ready to pay Ruto’s political debt in 2027,” Wandayi said.

“In 2007, he stood with Raila to the point he was dragged to the ICC in The Hague. He did that because he believed in Raila’s leadership and believed in a united Kenya. Now that he has extended a hand of unity and development to our region, we must say thank you.”

Wandayi added that Nyanza had already witnessed meaningful progress since joining the broad-based government.

“Look at the developments happening across our counties, roads, electricity, appointments. This is the first time our region is fully integrated into the national development agenda,” he said. The CS says electorates in the region must come out in large numbers in 2027 and stand with the President as he stood with the region.

MP Rosa Buyu, who hosted the CS, called on the Energy Ministry to ensure that all households registered for electricity connections under REREC and Kenya Power are connected without delay.

“We want homes that have been waiting to finally get power,” Buyy said. “Let this process be fast-tracked so that families can enjoy the benefits of electricity, including starting small businesses and improving their livelihoods.”

Buyu also thanked President Ruto for what she termed a commitment to equitable development across Kenya.

“Since independence, this is the first government that has ensured equal employment opportunities and equal development in all corners of the country,” she said. “We are seeing roads, power, and appointments that reflect the face of Kenya.”

She pointed out that the venue of the event, Lwala Kadawa in Kisumu West, is home to Caren Agengo, the Principal Secretary for Children’s Affairs. Buyu said her appointment was a product of the broad-based government and a testament to Ruto’s willingness to tap talent from across the country.

“PS Agengo is brilliant; she excelled academically and professionally, but no previous government thought of using her expertise,” Buyu said. “It took a broad-based government for her potential to be recognized.”

The REREC program launched in Kisumu West is expected to benefit several villages.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya Gains New Market Access as Malaysia Drops Tariffs on Farm Exports

Ruto said Malaysia’s decision to lift tariff and non-tariff barriers will provide an immediate boost for Kenyan exports, especially tea, coffee, flowers, avocados and...

4 minutes ago

Featured

Gachagua Accuses IEBC Vice Chair of Meddling in Magarini By-Election demand resignation

Gachagua said he will write to IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon  today to demand action against Abdalla, whom he accuses of meddling in an election...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto seeks Malaysian Firms to Bid for Road Expansion Projects

Speaking after hosting bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, President Ruto noted that Malaysia’s globally recognised expertise in infrastructure development makes its...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

MPs, Health specialists issue grim report on counties as maternal death surge in Kenya

Speaking during a health policy forum in Nairobi titled “Legislating to Save Lives: Strengthening the Legal Framework for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health in...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Speaker Wetang’ula allies hit back at Natembeya over ‘Shenzi and Mtu Bure’ remarks,

"I reaffirmed that the nation is watching this by-election and expressed confidence that Maunda will win, strengthening FORD–Kenya and exposing the betrayal of those...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Candidates in Thursday’s By-Election Make Final Submissions as Campaign Period Ends

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission confirmed that all logistical preparations are on track, including the distribution of ballot materials and deployment of polling...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya honours Malaysian PM Ibrahim with 19-gun salute

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been honoured with a 19-gun salute upon arrival at State House, Nairobi...

4 hours ago

Headlines

MCK warns against ‘voodoo opinion polls’ ahead of Thursday’s by-elections

According to MCK, instant polls, often conducted through quick prompts, live comments, on platforms such as X, Youtube, Tiktok, Instagram and spontaneous studio interactions,...

7 hours ago