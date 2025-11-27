Wamalwa Calls for Disqualification of Malava UDA Candidate

Wamalwa also claimed that there were attempts to interfere with police operations at certain polling stations, raising concerns about the credibility and safety of the by-election.

“Any candidate found engaging in violence or attempting to manipulate the electoral process should be immediately disqualified,” Wamalwa said.

The allegations come amid heightened tensions in Malava, where security has been beefed up to prevent disruptions.

Election officials and police are reportedly investigating the claims and monitoring the situation closely.

UDA and David Ndakwa have not publicly responded to the accusations as of Thursday morning. Voting in Malava continues under tight security, with residents encouraged to exercise their democratic rights peacefully.