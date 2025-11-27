Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Democratic Action Party leader Eugene Wamalwa/Eugene Wamalwa

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamalwa Calls for Disqualification of Malava UDA Candidate

Wamalwa also claimed that there were attempts to interfere with police operations at certain polling stations, raising concerns about the credibility and safety of the by-election.

Published

MALAVA, Kenya, Nov 27 — Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has called for the disqualification of David Ndakwa, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in Malava Constituency, following allegations that he was involved in an attack on DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako.

Wamalwa also claimed that there were attempts to interfere with police operations at certain polling stations, raising concerns about the credibility and safety of the by-election.

“Any candidate found engaging in violence or attempting to manipulate the electoral process should be immediately disqualified,” Wamalwa said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The allegations come amid heightened tensions in Malava, where security has been beefed up to prevent disruptions.

Election officials and police are reportedly investigating the claims and monitoring the situation closely.

UDA and David Ndakwa have not publicly responded to the accusations as of Thursday morning. Voting in Malava continues under tight security, with residents encouraged to exercise their democratic rights peacefully.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Baringo Senatorial By-Election Begins Smoothly, No Incidents Reported

BARINGO, Kenya, Nov 27 — Voting for the Baringo Senatorial by-election began smoothly Thursday at the scheduled time of 6:00 a.m., with residents arriving...

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi Votes in Mbeere North, Assures No Goons at Polling Stations

Muturi dismissed concerns about political intimidation, saying, “No goons here, voting is proceeding peacefully and orderly.”

50 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heightened Security Ensures Smooth Start to By-Elections Amid Isolated Tensions

The deployment was reinforced by officers from regions not participating in the elections to bolster security in hot-spot areas.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

By-Election Voting Underway at Egesieri Primary, Nyamaiya Ward

The contest comes following the passing of former MCA Elijah Osiemo and has attracted nine candidates vying to represent the ward.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Voting Begins in Kasipul and Ugunja Amid Tight Security

Election officials guided residents through verification and ballot issuance procedures as the exercise got underway.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DAP-K Candidate Seth Panyako Claims Assassination Plot in Malava

Panyako claimed that unidentified individuals have been trailing him and that he has received intelligence pointing to a planned attack on his life.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR Calls for Calm and Accountability as By-Elections Begin

The Commission flagged reports of violent interruptions of campaign events and allegations of excessive use of force by police officers.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Voting underway in by-elections amid tight security as IEBC vows integrity

The by-elections, held across 22 electoral areas, include contests for parliamentary, senatorial, and MCA positions.

3 hours ago