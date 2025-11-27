Voting underway in by-elections amid tight security as IEBC vows integrity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Voting is currently underway in various constituencies and wards as Kenyans cast ballots in by-elections for National Assembly, Senate and County Assembly (MCA) seats.

The electoral exercise, supervised by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), comes with heavy security deployment and strong assurances of impartiality.

The by-elections, held across 22 electoral areas, include contests for parliamentary, senatorial, and MCA positions.

According to IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, all logistical preparations have been completed, including distribution of ballot papers, deployment of polling officials, and KIEMS-kit voter identification.

Polling stations opened at 6:00 a.m. nationwide.

Voters are being identified via the KIEMS biometric system and are required to verify their registration details from the 2022 voter register, which has been displayed at each polling centre for transparency.

The National Police Service (NPS) has reassured the public that security officials are fully deployed across polling stations, transit routes, and sensitive areas to guarantee a peaceful voting atmosphere.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen warned against attempts by politicians or supporters to “protect votes” or loiter around polling and tallying stations — stressing that protecting the vote is a duty of the state, not civilians. Voters have been urged to cast ballots and leave immediately.

The NPS has also cautioned political actors against making inflammatory statements or attempts to disrupt the process and vowed to act decisively against any who engage in violence, intimidation, or interference.

Ahead of the vote, the IEBC cautioned its polling staff against collusion or bias, warning that any presiding officers caught interfering with the process will face prosecution.

Additionally, the Commission has reiterated rules prohibiting photography of ballot papers during voting. Once counting begins, only result forms will be photographed by agents — with full transparency and public posting at polling stations post-count.

Earlier violent incidents in hot-spot areas — including a recent clash in one constituency that led to loss of life — prompted IEBC to institute a “zero tolerance” policy toward election-related violence. Investigations are ongoing into those events, and potential sanctions loom for any culprits, including possible disqualification of candidates involved.

As voting continues, the stakes are high and these by-elections will offer Kenyans a chance to fill vacant leadership seats in a process closely monitored for fairness.

With IEBC and security agencies under pressure to deliver a credible exercise, the coming hours — and eventual results — will offer a crucial test for Kenya’s electoral institutions and democratic norms.

Authorities urge all eligible voters to come out early, observe the rules, and vote with confidence — while the public and international observers keep watch.