Voting Begins in Kasipul and Ugunja Amid Tight Security

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 27 – Voting kicked off smoothly on Thursday morning in Kasipul and Ugunja constituencies, with residents arriving steadily at polling stations under heightened security oversight.

In Kasipul, a slow but consistent flow of voters was observed at schools and community halls designated as polling centres.

Election officials guided residents through verification and ballot issuance procedures as the exercise got underway.

A similar pattern was witnessed in Ugunja, where small groups queued in the early hours before heading to work and other daily routines.

Clerks checked voter names, issued ballot papers and directed them to voting booths as police maintained order at entry points.

Turnout grew gradually through the morning, with many electors opting to cast their ballots early.

Security teams patrolled the precincts around polling stations, and officials reported no major incidents in both constituencies.

Authorities say they expect the numbers to rise as the day progresses, with the exercise continuing uninterrupted.