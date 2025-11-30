Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Venezuela condemns Trump’s threat to close country’s airspace

The country’s foreign ministry called Trump’s comments “another extravagant, illegal and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people”.

Published

Venezuela has reacted angrily to US President Donald Trump’s statement that the airspace around the country should be considered closed.

The country’s foreign ministry called Trump’s comments “another extravagant, illegal and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The US does not have legal authority to close another country’s airspace and the Venezuelan statement accused Trump of making a “colonialist threat”.

The US has built its military presence in the area and carried out at least 21 strikes on boats it says were carrying drugs, killing more than 80. It has not provided evidence and Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro says the US moves are an attempt to oust him.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

With Trump ratcheting up his threats, some Democratic and Republican members of the US Congress have expressed anger that he has not sought legislative approval.

“Trump’s reckless actions towards Venezuela are pushing America closer and closer to another costly foreign war,” top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer posted on X on Sunday.

“Under our constitution, Congress has the sole power to declare war.”

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, until recently a close Trump ally, said: “Reminder, Congress has the sole power to declare war.”

Trump’s comments come just days after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned airlines of “heightened military activity in and around Venezuela”, leading to several major airlines suspending flights there. Caracas then rescinded their take-off and landing rights.

Venezuela’s foreign ministry urged “the international community, the sovereign governments of the world, the UN, and the relevant multilateral organisations to firmly reject this immoral act of aggression”, in a statement on Saturday.

The same day, Venezuela’s military conducted exercises along coastal areas, with state TV showing anti-aircraft weapons and other artillery being manoeuvred.

The US has deployed the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, and about 15,000 troops to within striking distance of Venezuela.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Trump threatens to ‘permanently pause migration from all third world countries’ in escalating anti-immigration rhetoric

Trump painted a dire picture of the United States’ immigration landscape, claiming that the foreign-born population had reached 53 million.

2 days ago

World

Trump signs bill ordering justice department to release Epstein files

Trump previously opposed releasing the files, but he changed course last week after facing pushback from Epstein's victims and members of his own Republican...

November 20, 2025

Fifth Estate

China’s moral high ground in trade: Steadfast fairness amid shifting tides

Since acceding to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in December 2001, China has signalled its intent to operate within global rules—opening markets, protecting intellectual...

November 4, 2025

World

Trump tells military to prepare for ‘action’ against Islamist militants in Nigeria

An advisor to Nigeria's president told the BBC that any military action against the jihadist groups should be carried out together.

November 3, 2025

CHINA DAILY

US Senate votes to eliminate Trump’s global tariffs – China Daily

While most Republicans voted against the measure, four Republicans joined Democrats to vote for the ending of the national emergency.

October 31, 2025

World

Trump caps refugee admissions at record low – with most to be white South Africans

No reason was given for the cut, but the notice said it was "justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest".

October 31, 2025

CHINA DAILY

25 US states sue Trump administration for blocking food aid funding – China Daily

WASHINGTON — Democratic governors and attorneys general from 25 US states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday, challenging its conclusion that...

October 30, 2025

World

Trump directs nuclear weapons testing to resume for first time in over 30 years

It comes just days after Trump denounced Russia for testing a nuclear-powered missile, which reportedly has an unlimited range.

October 30, 2025