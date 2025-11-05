Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Volunteers sort donated beans, powdered milk and other non-perishable items during a food drive in front of the US Department of Agriculture in the National Mall during the 30th day of the federal government shutdown on Oct 30 in Washington, DC. GETTY IMAGES/AFP

CHINA DAILY

US federal workers turn to food banks to survive

The sudden cutting off of monthly benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is also driving the formation of long lines at food banks across the US.

Published

BEIJING, China, Nov 5 — On a cold, windy day outside a church in Queens, New York, people stood in line — some with carts to carry goods, others wearing sunglasses and masks, embarrassed to be recognized as local and national media flooded the street.

The line on Oct 28 was for federal workers seeking assistance from a food bank. Nothing fancy — just produce such as peppers, onions, cucumbers and carrots.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among them was Jacquelin, who said the shutdown had a great impact on her and her family. She said she had been asked to increase productivity, “much higher than it was before”, and work more hours without extra pay.

Jacquelin became emotional and choked up several times while speaking to China Daily about the financial burden her family is facing.

“Not being able to celebrate my daughter’s birthday or postponing celebrating Halloween, maybe Thanksgiving or Christmas,” she said, her voice breaking.

“It’s very heartbreaking. Having to explain to your child, we don’t have money to maybe go and get you a slice of pizza … or not buy the things that you need to eat, that you used to eat at home,” she said.

The United States federal government shut down on Oct 1 after a standoff over funding for healthcare and other policy priorities. Negotiations have since stalled, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers like Jacquelin in limbo.

About 1.4 million federal employees are currently not receiving pay, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. At least 670,000 workers have gone on furlough, while roughly 730,000 continue to work without pay.

Christina Dechabert, a Transportation Security Administration employee at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, said “it’s draining” to keep working without getting paid.

She said she had to visit the food bank for her family to survive. Dechabert said she only visited food banks during times of crises, with the last time in 2018 during the 35-day government shutdown during the first Trump administration.

She said it was a little bit easier compared with this shutdown, as things are more expensive now.

“Our savings are supposed to be for when you turn 65, 70, and you’re able to fall back on something and enjoy retirement,” Dechabert said. “Right now, you can’t enjoy anything because we have to stand in lines to get food so we can provide for our families,” she added.

A woman in the line who asked to remain anonymous said she was currently on furlough. “We are being held as collateral damage in the process, and it’s just not fair,” she said.

The food lines are not restricted to New York. Across the US, federal workers are facing similar food insecurity.

In Washington, DC, on Oct 24, lines of vehicles stretched as far as the eye could see even before a food distribution event for federal workers started.

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

China’s moral high ground in trade: Steadfast fairness amid shifting tides

Since acceding to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in December 2001, China has signalled its intent to operate within global rules—opening markets, protecting intellectual...

19 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China, US reach ‘preliminary consensus’ at key trade talks in Malaysia

A statement released on Sunday following the conclusion of the fifth round of trade talks since May said that officials representing China and the...

October 27, 2025

World

Trump will meet with Xi in South Korea, says White House

Trump has threatened to impose an extra 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November if China does not roll back its tightened restrictions on its rare earth...

October 24, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Qatar confirms Hamas-Israel truce

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told the media early Wednesday Beijing time that mediators have agreed on "all the provisions and implementation mechanisms"...

October 9, 2025

Africa

Kigali puzzled as Kinshasa backs out of US-mediated regional economic pact

Rwandan government officials said both delegations had finalized the REIF text under US mediation in Washington, D.C., and were scheduled to initial the document...

October 5, 2025

Top stories

US Embassy cuts social media activity after funding lapse

The Embassy said it will only share urgent safety and security advisories during the shutdown period.

October 1, 2025

Featured

Macron calls Trump after motorcade blocks his path in New York

Macron was taking a walk to the French Embassy when he came across a street sealed off for President Trump's motorcade.

September 23, 2025

Featured

Explainer: Palestine’s quest for full recognition and the road ahead

On Monday, France and Saudi Arabia co-chaired a high-level United Nations summit to revive momentum for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The...

September 23, 2025