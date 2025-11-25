Uniformed and plainclothes officers deployed in 22 areas to secure the November 27 by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25— Security agencies have deployed both uniformed and non-uniformed officers across 22 electoral areas ahead of Thursday’s by-elections, amid rising tensions and isolated incidents of violence.

IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukwana on Tuesday assured voters that heightened security measures were already in place, noting that the commission was fully aware of the increased political heat as campaigns concluded on Monday.

“In any competition without a doubt, there will be misunderstandings, and the heat will rise; it has already risen,” Mukwana said.

“But security-wise, the arrangements we have put in place in all these 22 areas are that security has been placed at a high level. There are officers who are in uniform, and extra officers who are not in uniform. All security organs are involved, and we have faith that everything will be safe.”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has also weighed in, warning that anyone attempting to instigate chaos risks facing the “full wrath of the law.”

Speaking during the final day of campaigns on Monday, Kindiki said the government had taken all necessary steps to guarantee voter safety.

“All Kenyans must exercise their right to choose their leaders without any form of threats to their lives,” he said, calling on residents in affected areas to turn out in large numbers.

Kindiki added that the government would not allow intimidation or mayhem to interfere with the electoral process.

The assurance comes even as the campaign rally led by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua descended into chaos after police fired teargas moments before his candidate Douglas Makonde took the stage in Narok town.

Video footage shared by Gachagua captured teargas canisters exploding inside the crowd, triggering panic as residents scattered, screaming and choking as smoke engulfed the venue.

The rally ended abruptly, with the former Deputy President describing the incident as a deliberate attempt to silence his campaign.

Gachagua accused President William Ruto’s administration of deploying an excessive and intimidating police presence to block his meeting and derail his efforts to campaign for DCP candidate Douglas Masikonde in Thursday’s Narok Township Ward by-election.

On November 13, the National Police Service (NPS) assured Kenyans of its readiness to maintain security ahead of the November 27 by-elections, pledging comprehensive measures before, during, and after polling.

In a statement, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service has put in place a “robust, multi-faceted security plan” in coordination with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure a peaceful, free, fair, and credible electoral process.

“The National Police Service wishes to assure the public and all stakeholders of its comprehensive preparedness and unwavering commitment to providing adequate security before, during, and after the upcoming by-elections,” Nyaga stated.

The Inspector General’s office stressed that police will remain neutral while acting firmly against violence, incitement, hate speech, destruction of property, or disruption of public order.

Nyaga called on politicians and supporters to conduct campaigns peacefully and respect the rule of law.

“We will not tolerate any form of violence or acts meant to disrupt public order. Any unlawful actions will be met with the full force of the law,” he added.

The NPS urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights responsibly and report suspicious activities or attempts to spread alarmist information through emergency hotlines 999, 911, 112, or anonymously via FichuaKwaDCI.

The assurances follow escalating tensions in parts of the country.

On November 12, three officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were seriously injured during a raid at the home of former Kasipul MP Ong’odo Were in Homa Bay County.

County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem said the officers were ambushed by a mob while arresting suspects linked to the recent killings of two youths in Opondo.

One suspect escaped, while three officers, including Rachuonyo South DCI boss Daniel Muhuhi, were hospitalized. Koilem confirmed a manhunt is ongoing.

The incident has heightened security concerns in Kasipul, where ODM’s Boyd Were will face Independent candidate Philip Aroko in the parliamentary by-election.

Other by-elections will take place in Malava, Mbeere North, Ugunja, Magarini, Baringo Senate, and several wards in Nairobi, Nyamira, Kajiado, Kitui, and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

In Malava, DAP-K’s Seth Panyako, UDA’s Peter Ndakwa, and DCP’s Edgar Busiega are contesting the seat.

The NPS reiterated its impartiality, promising equal deployment of personnel to safeguard voters and ensure that the electoral process proceeds without security disruptions.

“The National Police Service remains neutral and dedicated solely to its duty of maintaining law and order,” Nyaga said.