Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Launch of UNDP–UNCDF–WRI solar cold storage and e-mobility drive in Nairobi: cleaner transport, safer food chains, stronger livelihoods in October 2025. (Photo: UNDP)

Fifth Estate

UNDP, UNCDF and WRI launch solar cold storage and e-mobility projects to back Kenya’s climate goals

Under a partnership with the Government of Kenya, UNDP and UNCDF will deploy 1,000 solar-powered cold storage units across the country to cut post-harvest losses, reduce methane emissions and raise farmer incomes. The project aims to preserve 5,000 tonnes of food, benefit 60,000 smallholders, and is aligned with Kenya’s Climate-Smart Agriculture Strategy and updated NDCs. Over its lifetime, it is expected to avoid 4.8 million tonnes of CO₂e.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the World Resources Institute (WRI) have unveiled two Mitigation Action Facility–funded projects to advance Kenya’s climate targets and sustainable development agenda: a nationwide rollout of solar-powered cold storage and an initiative to electrify two- and three-wheelers.

Under a partnership with the Government of Kenya, UNDP and UNCDF will deploy 1,000 solar-powered cold storage units across the country to cut post-harvest losses, reduce methane emissions and raise farmer incomes. The project aims to preserve 5,000 tonnes of food, benefit 60,000 smallholders, and is aligned with Kenya’s Climate-Smart Agriculture Strategy and updated NDCs. Over its lifetime, it is expected to avoid 4.8 million tonnes of CO₂e.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

UNDP Kenya Resident Representative Dr Jean-Luc Stalon said Kenya’s post-harvest losses—driven by cold-chain gaps and grid reliability—represent an opportunity: “Within this challenge lies a $2.1 billion opportunity to strengthen our cold chain, ensure food reaches our tables, boost our economy and build a more resilient future.”

UNCDF Regional Investment Team Lead Omon Ukpoma-Olaiya said concessional loans and guarantees—channelled to large operators, technology providers and through local financial institutions—will de-risk private capital, enhance farmer incomes and build a sustainable cold-chain ecosystem.

The second project, ‘Electrifying Kenya’s Two and Three Wheelers’, is a five-year national programme led technically by WRI to accelerate adoption of clean two- and three-wheel transport—Kenya’s most common mobility segment. With tailored financing, the programme targets about 68,000 electric vehicles across Kilifi, Kiambu and Kajiado, supporting Kenya’s enhanced NDC goal of a 32% emissions reduction by 2030. It is expected to cut 1 million tonnes of emissions over ten years, create approximately 68,000 green jobs, and bolster local EV assembly and manufacturing.

WRI Kenya Country Representative George Mwaniki said the segment is primed for transformation: “Two-wheelers account for over 70% of annual vehicle registrations, and with 90% of Kenya’s electricity from renewables, electrifying this fleet offers a high-impact path to avoid fossil-fuel lock-in while supporting growth.”

Principal Secretary for Environment Dr Eng. Festus Ng’eno said the initiatives show how climate action and development can advance together: “By supporting farmers with solar cold storage and expanding clean transport, we are reducing emissions while building resilient communities and local industries.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP Ingonga Urges Speedy Implementation of Traffic Justice Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, has called on the National Council on the Administration of Justice...

16 hours ago

crime

Manhunt Launched After 4 Robbery with Violence Suspects Escape from Wamba Police Cells in Samburu

Officers discovered the breakout during a routine cell inspection.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ogamba Clarifies Boarding Fees in Public Schools Remain Unchanged at Sh22,244

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary JuliusOgamba has dismissed reports claiming that the government has revised boarding school fees for public secondary...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Partners with Religious Leaders in Nandi to Combat Alcohol and Drug Abuse

Mairori described religious leaders as “commanders on the frontline of a battle for the very soul of our communities.”

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, German Chancellor Merz Discuss Peace in Africa and Bilateral Labour Pact in Phone conversation

The discussion focused on regional peace and security, with both leaders expressing concern over persistent instability in parts of the Horn of Africa, Sudan,...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Gifts Raila’s Family With Cows During Bondo Visit to Mourn Him

Kalonzo said the gesture symbolized respect, unity, and long-standing friendship between the Kamba and Luo communities.

17 hours ago

EDUCATION

Public universities issue resumption notices to learners after UASU ends 7-week strike

Kenyatta University and JKUAT among public universities resuming classes after a Sh7.8bn deal ended a seven-week lecturers’ strike, ensuring full pay and reinstatement.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kihoto Residents Sue State Over Years of Flooding, Accuse Govt of Rights Violations

The petitioners are suing on behalf of hundreds of displaced residents, accusing the govt of failing to act on repeated warnings and policy recommendations...

19 hours ago