Uhuru, Mudavadi, Wetangu’la hail Bishop Sulumeti as a ‘Moral Compass and Champion of Peace’

Uhuru has mourned Bishop Emeritus Rt. Rev. Philip Sulumeti of the Catholic Diocese of Kakamega as a devoted servant of God and a pillar of faith whose life was defined by humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to service.

NAIROBI, Kenya, NOV 10 – Tributes continue to pour in following the passing of Bishop Philip Sulumeti, with Kenya’s 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta describing him as a moral compass, peacemaker, and selfless servant who devoted his life to advancing education, social justice, and peace in Kenya.

Reflecting on his passing, the former Head of State said Bishop Sulumeti’s legacy of faith, unity, and love will remain deeply etched in the hearts of all who knew him.

Speaker National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula also paid glowing tribute to the late cleric, describing him as one of the country’s most respected religious leaders whose influence extended beyond the pulpit.

“The late Bishop Sulumeti played a pivotal role in Kenya’s constitutional review process,” Wetang’ula said. “He championed education, social justice, and peace, and served with humility and selflessness for the betterment of society.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on his part said ‘he will always treasure our personal interactions and the wisdom he shared.’

“My heartfelt condolences to the Catholic faithful and all Kenyans whose lives he touched since his ordination in 1966. Beyond his pastoral service, he will be remembered as a voice of reason during Kenya’s constitutional review process in 2006,” Mudavadai stated.

Renowned gospel artist Reuben Kigame said Bishop Sulumeti will be remembered as a humble defender of faith and the rights of the marginalized.

The Kakamega Diocese says the Catholic leader passed on last night at Nairobi Hospital.

Sulumeti was the Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Kakamega since 5 December 2014.

He served as the ordinary of the Diocese of Kakamega since his appointment as the founder bishop on February 1978.

Before that he was the ordinary of the Diocese of Kisumu from 1976 until 1978 when he was transferred to Kakamega.

He served as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kisumu from 1972 until 1976. 

