UDA’s Vincent Chemitei Declared Baringo Senator-Elect With 56,236 Votes

BARINGO, Kenya, Nov 28 –UDA’s Vincent Chemitei has been declared the Senator-elect for Baringo County after securing a decisive victory in Thursday’s by-election, extending the ruling party’s strong performance in the latest round of national mini-polls.

Chemitei clinched the seat with 56,236 votes, according to the official results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

His closest rival, David Kipruto of the Rift Valley Leaders Party (RLP), finished a distant second with 13,037 votes, marking a wide victory margin of more than 43,000 ballots.

Chemitei received his certificate formally confirming his entry into the Senate to fill the vacancy left earlier in the year.

The Baringo race was closely watched as a test of political influence and alignment in a region where party loyalty and shifting alliances continue to shape national calculations. UDA’s win here reinforces the party’s hold in its perceived stronghold and adds momentum to its broader performance in the by-elections.

Chemitei’s win also comes at a time of heightened political activity and realignment, with parties testing ground strength ahead of the 2027 elections.

The by-election recorded a peaceful voting process across most polling centres, with tallying proceeding smoothly into the night. Kipruto, despite being the strongest challenger on the ballot, was unable to close the gap through the count, solidifying Chemitei’s early lead.

Upon receiving his certificate, Chemitei thanked voters for entrusting him with the mandate, promising representation that will focus on development, unity and oversight.

“I am honoured by the faith Baringo people have placed in me,” he said. “My commitment is to serve diligently, champion local priorities in the Senate and promote progress without division.”

Chemitei now heads into the Senate expected to take over county representation responsibilities including oversight on devolution, legislation impact on counties and advocacy for development resources.

His entry also adds a fresh layer to UDA’s numerical strength in the Senate — an important factor in legislative negotiations and future political realignments.