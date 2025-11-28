Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA’s Vincent Chemitei Declared Baringo Senator-Elect With 56,236 Votes

Chemitei clinched the seat with 56,236 votes, according to the official results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Published

BARINGO, Kenya, Nov 28 –UDA’s Vincent Chemitei has been declared the Senator-elect for Baringo County after securing a decisive victory in Thursday’s by-election, extending the ruling party’s strong performance in the latest round of national mini-polls.

Chemitei clinched the seat with 56,236 votes, according to the official results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His closest rival, David Kipruto of the Rift Valley Leaders Party (RLP), finished a distant second with 13,037 votes, marking a wide victory margin of more than 43,000 ballots.

Chemitei received his certificate formally confirming his entry into the Senate to fill the vacancy left earlier in the year.

The Baringo race was closely watched as a test of political influence and alignment in a region where party loyalty and shifting alliances continue to shape national calculations. UDA’s win here reinforces the party’s hold in its perceived stronghold and adds momentum to its broader performance in the by-elections.

Chemitei’s win also comes at a time of heightened political activity and realignment, with parties testing ground strength ahead of the 2027 elections.

The by-election recorded a peaceful voting process across most polling centres, with tallying proceeding smoothly into the night. Kipruto, despite being the strongest challenger on the ballot, was unable to close the gap through the count, solidifying Chemitei’s early lead.

Upon receiving his certificate, Chemitei thanked voters for entrusting him with the mandate, promising representation that will focus on development, unity and oversight.

“I am honoured by the faith Baringo people have placed in me,” he said. “My commitment is to serve diligently, champion local priorities in the Senate and promote progress without division.”

Chemitei now heads into the Senate expected to take over county representation responsibilities including oversight on devolution, legislation impact on counties and advocacy for development resources.

His entry also adds a fresh layer to UDA’s numerical strength in the Senate — an important factor in legislative negotiations and future political realignments.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen, Kanja sued over Natembeya, Khalwale security detail withdrawal

In his suit, Julius Ogogoh argued that the withdrawal was unconstitutional, politically motivated, and done without due process.

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC traces Sh22.9bn in illegal assets, recovers Sh3.4bn in graft crackdown

EACC CEO Mohamud indicated that Sh3.4 billion was also recovered during the crackdown as 33 convictions were recorded.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Panyako Rejects Malava By-Election Results, Claims Victory Was Stolen

Panyako claimed that the official results do not reflect the will of Malava voters.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto: 15,000 Youth to Get Jobs in Sh170bn Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway Project

President Ruto said the project signals a departure from decades of constrained development

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Declares ‘New Era’ as Kenya Launches Sh170bn Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway

President said the project marked the end of decades of infrastructural paralysis caused by Kenya’s limited options.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

16 Arrested After Attack on MP Kaluma During Kasipul By-Election

The assault prompted the National Police Service to launch a rapid, multi-agency operation across the constituency to track down the perpetrators.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Rules Parliament Cannot Impose Timelines on NLC’s Mandate to Redress Historical Land Injustices

While delivering the judgement, Justice Chacha Mwita found these provisions unconstitutional.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

By-Election Results a Warning to Opposition, President Ruto says

The President used the platform to dissect the opposition’s strategy, accusing its top figures of running what he termed as a manifesto-free campaign.

5 hours ago