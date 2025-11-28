Connect with us

UDA’s Leo Muthende Wins Mbeere North MP Seat in Bruising By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – Leonard Muthende of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has been declared the MP-elect for Mbeere North after winning Thursday’s by-election.

The closely contested poll drew significant attention amid heightened political activity in the constituency.

IEBC officials announced the results early Friday morning, handing UDA a crucial win in the competitive race.

