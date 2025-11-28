UDA’s Leo Muthende Wins Mbeere North MP Seat in Bruising By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – Leonard Muthende of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has been declared the MP-elect for Mbeere North after winning Thursday’s by-election.

Muthende garnered 15,802 votes, narrowly defeating his closest rival Newton Kariuki (Karish) of the Democratic Party (DP), who secured 15,308 votes.

The closely contested poll drew significant attention amid heightened political activity in the constituency.

IEBC officials announced the results early Friday morning, handing UDA a crucial win in the competitive race.