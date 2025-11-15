Connect with us

Cecily Mbarire/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Reports Violence Plot in Mbeere North, Blames Gachagua Allies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has lodged a formal complaint at Ishiara Police Station, accusing Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua and his allies of planning to disrupt an opposition rally scheduled for Friday in Mbeere North.

Speaking to the press after filing the report, UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire claimed the party had received credible intelligence on Wednesday night about a coordinated plot to ferry individuals from outside Mbeere North and even beyond Embu County to stir violence.

According to Mbarire, the suspected plan is geared toward disrupting Gachagua’s tour in support of Newton Karish, the DCP-backed candidate in the hotly contested Mbeere North by-election.

“We are here at Ishiara Police Station to report information that we received yesterday night that there is a plan to ferry people from outside Embu and Mbeere North to cause chaos during the opposition rallies slated for tomorrow at 2pm,” Mbarire said.

“Those being mobilized are being mobilized by DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua.”

She further alleged that the group being mobilized has been issued with UDA-branded T-shirts, which she described as an attempt to frame UDA and its candidate, Leonard Muthende, should violence occur.

The party has reportedly submitted a list of individuals believed to be involved in the mobilization, including those from Sagana, Kirinyaga, Kayole, Ruiru, and other parts of Nairobi.

“For the last one month, Mbeere North has enjoyed peaceful campaigns. It is unfortunate that Gachagua and his allies are plotting to disturb that peace. We do not support any form of violence. Violence begets violence, and you can never win through it,” she warned.

Mbarire emphasized that UDA will not be drawn into confrontations aimed at tarnishing its reputation.

She also distanced the party from a recent viral video showing some supporters issuing threats, calling those remarks personal and not representative of UDA’s official position.

UDA’s legal counsel, Adrian Kamotho, echoed the concerns, questioning DCP’s presence in the by-election.

“The DCP party has no mandate in Mbeere North politics,” Kamotho said. “They have not signed the election code of conduct since they have no candidate. They should stop orchestrating plans to cause chaos.”

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had identified Mbeere North and Kasipul Kabondo as volatile areas ahead of the November 27 by-election.

In a statement released by the commission on Friday, November 14, 2025, the commission stated that while campaigns in other areas are largely peaceful, Kasipul Kabondo and Mbeere North have been marred by inflammatory remarks, violence, and intimidation.

“While campaigns in most areas have been largely peaceful, the three institutions note with concern isolated incidents of violence, intimidation, and inflammatory utterances, particularly in Kasipul and Mbeere North constituencies,” IEBC said in a statement.

