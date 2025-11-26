Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

U.S. Commits $150mn to Expand Zipline Drone Medical Delivery in Kenya and Africa

The investment will expand Zipline’s American-made advanced robotics, enabling faster, more reliable delivery of critical medical supplies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 — Kenya is set to benefit from a major U.S.-funded expansion of Zipline International Inc.’s drone-powered medical delivery network, following a new agreement by the U.S. Department of State to provide up to $150 million in support of the American robotics company.

The funding, part of the Advancing the America First Global Health Strategy, will enable Zipline to scale operations to reach 15,000 health facilities across Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda, improving access to blood, vaccines, emergency medicines, and other essential health commodities in remote and underserved communities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the State Department, the investment will expand Zipline’s American-made advanced robotics, enabling faster, more reliable delivery of critical medical supplies in areas where traditional logistics are slow, costly, or unreliable.

“This collaboration makes America more prosperous by creating jobs in America and across Africa, and safer by preventing the spread of infectious diseases,” the statement read.

The expanded network will strengthen outbreak response capacity and improve routine healthcare delivery, particularly for populations in rural or hard-to-reach areas.

Officials described the initiative as a model for modern diplomacy, leveraging U.S. technological expertise to advance global health, promote American innovation, and create economic opportunities across continents.

The partnership will integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomous logistics into public health systems, helping African governments build more resilient and efficient supply chains.

The project will be implemented through milestone-based payments and co-financing arrangements with beneficiary governments to ensure sustainability and long-term ownership.

Kenya, which already collaborates with Zipline on medical distribution in selected counties, is expected to see further expansion of drone delivery hubs, reducing delays in the supply of blood, emergency medicines, and vaccines, particularly in remote areas with difficult terrain.

The $150 million initiative is expected to significantly boost health system responsiveness, enhance emergency preparedness, and widen access to life-saving supplies across the five countries. Observers say this cements Zipline’s role as a transformative innovation in global health logistics.

The State Department emphasized that the initiative aligns with broader U.S. goals of expanding markets for American companies while providing an alternative to debt-financed infrastructure in Africa.

“U.S. expertise remains the preferred infrastructure investment in Africa,” the statement noted, highlighting the dual benefit of improving health outcomes while supporting American innovation and job creation.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya, Netherlands and EU sign Letter of Intent to accelerate Northern Corridor modernization Under Global Gateway

The symbolic signing took place in Luanda on the sidelines of the AU-EU Summit, with Kenya represented by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei.

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya Claims Security Withdrawal in Alleged Political Targeting After Kabuchai Chaos

The withdrawal came two days after gunfire disrupted a rally in Kabuchai, Bungoma County, where Natembeya had joined campaigns for independent candidate Erick Wekesa...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Arrests Senior Engineer Over Forged Transport Ministry Letter

Richard Kirui Bongei, a Principal Engineer at the Ministry of Housing, was apprehended in Athi River following investigations into a complaint filed by the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyota Project Rolls Out Final Phase of Business Training in 17 Counties

The four-day sessions, running until Saturday are being conducted in constituency headquarters within Central Kenya, Nairobi, North Eastern and the Coastal regions.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Urges African States to Back AU Institutional Reforms

President Ruto stressed that the transformation of the Union is both urgent and achievable.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Recovered Hobley Estate Land turned Into Affordable Housing Site in Mombasa – EACC

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 25—The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced that the Sh500 million Hobley Estate in the Buxton area of Mombasa Island has been...

12 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC Warns Staff Against Collusion Ahead of November 27 By-Elections

"We have told those Presiding Officers (POs) and Deputy Presiding Officers (DPOs) that any person found trying to steal votes or spoil votes or...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Gov’t silent as Kenyan driver attacked in Dubai

"It’s unthinkable! There is absolutely no reason for a black man to migrate to an Arab country. It’s insanity. A death wish," one X...

20 hours ago