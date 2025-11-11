Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Two suspects arrested over possession of 26 bales of cannabis

The arrest followed a tip-off from the public, which prompted a rapid response and the interception of a suspicious motorcycle believed to be transporting the narcotics for distribution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Police have arrested two male suspects who were found trafficking cannabis sativa along the Kisumu-Kericho highway.

The arrest followed a tip-off from the public, which prompted a rapid response and the interception of a suspicious motorcycle believed to be transporting the narcotics for distribution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the operation, a suitcase containing 26 bales of cannabis, weighing approximately 50 kilograms with an estimated street value of KSh 1.5 million, was recovered.

The two suspects are in police custody, awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

The exhibit has been secured as evidence.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

COP30 in Brazil

Kenya Calls for Global Support to Build Climate-Resilient Cities at COP30

Speaking at the High-Level Panel on Peripheries and Climate Justice at COP30, Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary, Festus Ngeno highlighted Kenya’s leadership in...

24 minutes ago

County News

NCIC, political leaders meet to Resolve Recurrent Turkana–West Pokot Border Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has convened a meeting bringing together political leaders from Turkana and West...

48 minutes ago

Africa

Ex-Afdb boss calls for a new era of strong African institutions at 9th Babacar Ndiaye Lecture

Reflecting on global power shifts, Kaberuka pointed to the return of mercantilism; rising narrow national interests; the end of the aid era; weakened global...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells off ‘haters’ ridiculing his promise to transform Kenya to first world status

The President said the government has the plan on what to do and how to raise the funding required, and dismissed the leaders as...

14 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya accelerates drive for coveted WHO health product regulation certification

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to achieving WHO Maturity Level 3 (ML3) status, boosting medical product safety, local pharmaceutical growth, and...

20 hours ago

Headlines

Uhuru, Mudavadi, Wetangu’la hail Bishop Sulumeti as a ‘Moral Compass and Champion of Peace’

Uhuru has mourned Bishop Emeritus Rt. Rev. Philip Sulumeti of the Catholic Diocese of Kakamega as a devoted servant of God and a pillar...

20 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Kenyan police officers stay put in Haiti as Nairobi awaits UN signal

The Head of State dismissed claims that the Kenyan-led mission had achieved little, insisting there had been “demonstrable progress” since its deployment began in...

21 hours ago

Headlines

Catholic Bishop Philip Sulumeti dies aged 88

Kenya Catholic Conference of Bishop - Catholic Justice & Peace Department said Bishop Sulumeti will be remembered with gratitude for 'his dedicated pastoral service,...

21 hours ago