Two suspects arrested over possession of 26 bales of cannabis

NAIROBI, Kenya Police have arrested two male suspects who were found trafficking cannabis sativa along the Kisumu-Kericho highway.

The arrest followed a tip-off from the public, which prompted a rapid response and the interception of a suspicious motorcycle believed to be transporting the narcotics for distribution.

During the operation, a suitcase containing 26 bales of cannabis, weighing approximately 50 kilograms with an estimated street value of KSh 1.5 million, was recovered.

The two suspects are in police custody, awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

The exhibit has been secured as evidence.