NATIONAL NEWS

TSC Confirms 320 Teachers’ Inpatients Safe During SHA Transition

The transition to SHA marks one of the most significant changes in Kenya’s healthcare financing framework.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 — Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei has assured teachers that medical services for 320 ongoing inpatient cases, both within Kenya and in foreign facilities, will continue without disruption as the Social Health Authority (SHA) rollout officially takes effect tomorrow.

Mitei said the Commission is closely coordinating with relevant institutions to ensure that beneficiaries currently admitted or undergoing treatment remain fully covered even as the country shifts from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the new SHA structure.

She noted that no teacher under active inpatient care will be affected by administrative transition processes, emphasising that safeguarding uninterrupted medical services is a top priority during the shift.

I wish to assure teachers and their dependents that all ongoing admissions will proceed normally. No one will be discharged or inconvenienced due to the transition,” Mitei stated.

The transition to SHA marks one of the most significant changes in Kenya’s healthcare financing framework, expected to restructure coverage and streamline service delivery under a new universal health model.

The government has indicated that SHA will provide broader benefits and more efficient processing, especially for chronic care, emergency interventions and long-term treatment.

Mitei called on teachers and health facilities to remain calm and cooperate during the handover period, saying TSC is ready to address any concerns that may arise in the coming days.

The Commission is also expected to issue further guidance on outpatient engagement, reimbursements, and new benefit structures once operational protocols are finalized under SHA.

