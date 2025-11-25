TSC announces recruitment of over 9,000

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – The Teachers Service Commission has announced plans to fill 9,159 new permanent teaching positions in primary and secondary schools nationwide.

Cheif Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei says the exercise is meant to replace teachers who exited service through natural attrition.

She revealed that they will be recruiting at least 7,065 teachers for primary schools, 12 posts for junior schools, and 2,082 posts for secondary schools.

To qualify for recruitment, a candidate should meet the following minimum requirements: Be a Kenyan citizen; Must be a holder of a minimum of a P1 certificate.

In the case of primary schools and a minimum of a diploma in education in the case of junior schools and secondary schools, interested applicants must be registered teachers with the Teachers Service Commission.