Treasury Clears Path for Sh7.7bn University Staff Payout as Strike Drags On

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – The National Treasury has approved a Sh7.76 billion payout plan to settle long-standing salary arrears owed to public university staff, offering a possible breakthrough in a crippling nationwide strike that has paralysed learning for over a month.

In a letter dated October 30, 2025, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi gave the green light for the phased settlement of the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) arrears in three instalments spread across three financial years.

Under the new plan, the government will pay Sh2.16 billion in the current financial year (2025/26), and Sh2.8 billion in each of the next two years 2026/27 and 2027/28. Mbadi said the first tranche will be drawn from an earlier Sh23.6 billion supplementary allocation to the Ministry of Education.

“We appreciate the consideration and due regard to the very tight fiscal framework in which we are operating, and also noting that the matter has resulted in near-total disruption of learning in public universities,” Mbadi wrote to Higher Education Principal Secretary.

The Treasury’s decision comes amid mounting pressure on the government to resolve the lecturers’ and non-teaching staff strike, which has disrupted operations across all public universities.

Earlier, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the government had already met most of the unions’ demands, including releasing Sh7.03 billion of the Sh9.76 billion owed under the 2021–2025 CBA. The balance of Sh2.73 billion, he said, would be paid in the next financial year as planned.

“Following a joint verification exercise, the outstanding amount for the 2017–2021 CBA was confirmed at Sh7.76 billion. The government initially proposed three instalments, but later agreed to pay in two phases,” Ogamba said in a statement released Thursday evening.

Despite the concession, union leaders rejected the latest government offer, insisting on a one-off lump-sum payment of the entire arrears.

“This position is regrettable given that most of the concerns raised by the unions have been fully addressed.I urge staff to resume work and allow space for constructive negotiations,” Ogamba lamented.

The Education CS appealed to university staff to show patriotism and duty of care toward students, whose academic calendars now hang in the balance.

The Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) has been directed to continue talks with the unions to find a lasting solution.

The lecturers’ strike now entering its sixth week has disrupted learning and examinations in all 39 public universities, with student leaders warning of irreversible academic damage if the impasse persists.