Three Arrested in Diani Fake Cash Syndicate Crackdown

DIANI, Kenya, Nov 30 — A covert police operation in Diani has led to the arrest of three suspects linked to a counterfeiting syndicate that has been circulating fake currency in Mombasa and surrounding areas.

The arrested individuals — Fadhili Lawrence, Atemba Lawrence, and Electrine Okwako — were apprehended after detectives tracked forensic leads to a secret hideout reportedly used for producing and distributing counterfeit cash.

During the raid, officers recovered Sh1.7 million in fake Sh1,000 notes, hidden in a laptop bag tied with a white ribbon marked “CBK 1000”, a ruse designed to mimic authentic currency.

“The suspects are key operators in a larger criminal network distributing counterfeit money along the coastal region,” police confirmed.

The three are currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of their court appearance. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as they continue efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate who remain at large.

Police have urged the public to be vigilant and report suspicious cash transactions, emphasizing that counterfeiting undermines the economy and public trust in Kenya’s currency.