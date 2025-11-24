Teargas, Chaos Rock Gachagua final submission Rally in Narok as Police Disperse Crowd

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24-A campaign rally led by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua descended into chaos after police fired teargas moments before his candidate Douglas Makonde took the stage in Narok town.

Video footage shared by Gachagua captured teargas canisters exploding inside the crowd, triggering panic as residents scattered, screaming and choking as smoke engulfed the venue.

The rally ended abruptly, with the former Deputy President describing the incident as a deliberate attempt to silence his campaign.

Gachagua accused President William Ruto’s administration of deploying an excessive and intimidating police presence to block his meeting and derail his efforts to campaign for DCP candidate Douglas Masikonde in Thursday’s Narok Township Ward by-election.

He claimed that more than 1,000 police officers had been deployed and that several roadblocks were set up to prevent him from entering Narok town.

“Police are putting roadblocks so I can’t enter Narok. Now I’m here. President Ruto’s government is scared of me. They put more than a thousand police officers so I can’t come talk to you,” Gachagua told the crowd before the chaos.

Gachagua urged residents not to give in to fear, saying what he termed as intimidation tactics would only strengthen support for his candidate.

“Don’t fear those small crowds sent here to sell you fear. This kind of theatrics is what will see Masikonde win,” he said.

The confrontation erupted just as Masikonde began addressing the crowd. As he took the microphone, teargas canisters were launched into the gathering, dispersing supporters within seconds.

High-Stakes Race in Narok

Masikonde faces a competitive race in the Narok Township Ward by-election, which has drawn national political interest following the death of MCA Lukas Kudate on February 16, 2024, after a long illness.

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has fronted Kanyinke Ole Kudate, the late MCA’s firstborn son, who has quickly gained visibility after several aspirants stepped down in his favour.

Among those who withdrew are the late MCA’s stepmother Sarah Kudate and Jubilee hopeful Alfred Saruni, both citing the need to allow Kanyinke to complete his father’s term.

The by-election is scheduled for Thursday, with rising political temperatures now heightened further by the chaotic scenes witnessed during Gachagua’s rally.