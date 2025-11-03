Tea farmers to receive 99,000 metric tonnes of subsidised fertiliser

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 3 – It is a relief for thousands of tea farmers in the country as the government in collaboration with Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) imports close to 100,000 metric tonnes of subsidised fertiliser.

A ship carrying the first consignment of 30,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser docked at the Mombasa Port of Mombasa at the weekend and the product is pending freight and distribution.

The fertiliser received comprises NPK 26:5:5, a formulation tailored to enhance soil fertility and improve crop yields.

KTDA Chairman, Geoffrey Kirundi said the fertiliser will be distributed to tea farmers who are under the agency in all the tea growing regions.

Speaking during the flaging-off ceremony at the port,

Kirundi said the consignment will be distributed to farmers beginning this week.

He said additional shipments were already enroute to ensure timely delivery to all tea factories in Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley and Mt Kenya region.

Kirundi said another 33,000 metric tonnes had already left China while a further 36,000 metric tonnes were scheduled to be dispatched within the next eight days.

“This consignment marks the beginning of a series of deliveries that will ensure our farmers receive

fertilizer in good time,” he said.

.

He said KTDA was working closely with port and logistics authorities to expedite distribution and ensure farmers receive the input in good time although the operation was being slightly slowed down by the ongoing short rains.

KTDA Board Member, Gathuka Kagombe who also attended the ceremony explained that the delay

in fertiliser arrival was caused by prolonged court cases lodged by parties who were dissatisfied with

the tendering process.

“The legal dispute dragged on for about ten months, eating into valuable logistical time that could have

ensured earlier delivery to our farmers,” he said.

Kagombe observed that this was the third time in four years that court that cases have delayed fertiliser procurement.

The board member said KTDA was exploring measures to mitigate such disruptions in the future because they were expensive and very inconveniencing to tea farmers.

“Farmers will access the fertiliser at a subsidised price of Sh2,500 per 50-kg bag, following the

Government’s continued support to lower input costs and boost tea production,” he said.

KTDA Group Chief Executive Officer, Wilson Muthaura, noted that the commencement of fertiliser distribution demonstrated the sgency’s unwavering commitment to enhancing yields and reducing production costs for smallholder tea farmers.

“By ensuring access to quality inputs, we are empowering farmers to produce the finest tea while

safeguarding their livelihoods,” he said.

Muthaura said the arrival of the consignment reaffirms KTDA’s commitment to ensuring timely and affordable access to essential agricultural inputs, enabling Kenya’s tea farmers to sustain high-quality production and strengthen the country’s global competitiveness in the tea sector.