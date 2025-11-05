Survey Reveals Digital Public Infrastructure Could Unlock Africa’s Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov 5 — Secure digital payment and identification systems could be the key to unlocking Africa’s next wave of entrepreneurs and traders, according to new survey findings released by Co-Develop ahead of the Global DPI Summit 2025.

The survey, conducted online by Ipsos across six African markets — Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda — explored how citizens perceive and experience digital public infrastructure (DPI) and its potential to fuel business growth, trade, and job creation.

Co-Develop’s Chief Executive Officer CV Madhukar said the results reinforce the central role of trust in building inclusive digital ecosystems.

“These survey findings reveal what we have long believed: trust is the foundation on which everything else builds,” he said. “When 82% say they will share data if they understand what is being shared and why, they are setting the terms — transparency, agency, and proven safeguards.

Countries are making critical infrastructure decisions right now that will shape digital participation for decades. The question isn’t whether to build digital systems, but how to build them as foundational public infrastructure that works for everyone.”

Key Findings

1. Digital systems could spur entrepreneurship

Over four in ten respondents (42%) said the ability to accept secure digital payments would encourage them to start or expand a business, while one in three (33%) cited digital identity verification of buyers and sellers as a key motivator. These ranked just behind better business knowledge (45%) and improved understanding of market demand (44%) among 19 potential factors for entrepreneurship.

2. DPI could connect markets and drive trade

More than half of current and aspiring business owners (55%) said easy-to-use digital payment systems would help them buy or sell beyond their local areas. A further 48% said stronger fraud protection through digital verification would encourage cross-regional trading. The ability to trade via social media platforms also emerged as a major driver, selected by 55% of respondents.

3. DPI could expand access to jobs

A striking 82% of those surveyed agreed that digital services and platforms can help people like them find new or better jobs — highlighting the potential of digital tools to open income and employment opportunities.

4. Trust and data protection remain crucial

While respondents expressed strong willingness to share data, 82% said they would only do so if they understood what was being shared and why. The factors that would make them more comfortable are central to a DPI-based approach: protection from fraud and scams (67%), control over personal data (61%), and clear, transparent rules on its use (60%).

Africa’s Digital Future

The findings suggest that as African countries continue to expand their digital systems, DPI could serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth — lowering barriers to entry, empowering micro-entrepreneurs, and building trust in digital economies.

Madhukar added that Co-Develop’s work is focused on ensuring African priorities remain central in this digital transition.

“People are ready,” he said. “Now we must prove we can deliver infrastructure that lives up to their trust.”