NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court kicks off annual contest for law students

The Supreme Court of Kenya has launched its 2025 Annual Moot Court Competition, bringing together 16 universities to debate refugee and migration rights ahead of next week’s International Association of Refugee and Migration Judges (IARMJ) Conference in Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 — The Supreme Court of Kenya has kicked off its Annual Moot Court Competition, bringing together law students from 16 universities across the country in a three-day contest designed to nurture the next generation of legal minds.

The event, which runs from November 12 to 14, is part of the Supreme Court Mentorship Programme launched last year to promote excellence in legal advocacy, courtroom etiquette, legal research, reasoning, drafting, and case analysis.

This year’s edition is themed around international law, with a special focus on refugee and migration rights—a subject that resonates globally amid rising humanitarian crises and cross-border displacement.

The competition held in Nairobi will test participants on their understanding of the evolving legal landscape surrounding migration and human rights, challenging them to think critically about the obligations of states and the protection of vulnerable populations, the court said.

“This year’s theme reflects the urgent human rights challenges facing the world today,” the Supreme Court noted, emphasizing the importance of grounding future advocates in the principles of justice and compassion that underpin international law.

The moot competition also serves as a curtain-raiser for the upcoming International Association of Refugee and Migration Judges (IARMJ) Conference, which Kenya will host from November 17 to 21, 2025.

The Supreme Court said the timing was deliberate, aligning the two events under a shared focus on migration and refugee protection.

“It is a privilege for Kenya to host the inaugural IARMJ Conference, which will bring together distinguished jurists and scholars from across the globe,” the court said.

The Supreme Court Moot Competition has become a flagship platform for mentoring young legal talent, fostering intellectual exchange between students, practitioners, and members of the Bench, while reinforcing Kenya’s role as a regional leader in advancing judicial education and international legal discourse.

