Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

anzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan displays her ink-stained finger after casting her vote in the October 29, 2025 general election/State House_Tanzania

Africa

Suluhu rejects reform calls, dismisses Observer criticism as ‘foreign interference’

Quoting the late former President Benjamin Mkapa, Suluhu said Tanzania welcomes election observers but “will not be dictated to by foreign entities.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has rejected calls for sweeping electoral reforms following Tanzania’s disputed 2025 General Election, dismissing criticism from regional and international observer missions as “external interference” in the country’s internal affairs.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in for a second term at a closed-door ceremony held under tight security at a military base in Dodoma, President Suluhu defended the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and praised it for conducting what she termed a “peaceful, fair, and efficient” election.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We thank the electoral commission for coordinating and supervising the entire process with unquestionable efficiency,” she said. “In this election, we had 17 candidates from various parties. We competed on merit, and all of us showed that politics is not war.”

Her comments came just hours after the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other observer missions released preliminary reports describing the polls as deeply flawed, citing intimidation of opposition figures, suppression of media freedoms, and limited voter participation.

Rejection

Quoting the late former President Benjamin Mkapa, Suluhu said Tanzania welcomes election observers but “will not be dictated to by foreign entities.”

“We thank all communities that brought election observers. We have received their opinions with great respect,” she said.

“However, as President Mkapa said, when they praise us, we receive that praise humbly. But when they give us instructions on what to do — we reject those instructions.”

Suluhu added that her government would “consider constructive advice” while upholding sovereignty and peace as non-negotiable national principles.

Addressing reports of unrest and alleged human rights violations, the President defended security agencies, saying their actions were necessary to maintain stability.

“Chaos within the country is not good; it has no price and benefits no one,” she said. “Those who incited violence should know that dialogue produces solidarity — not confrontation.”

Opposition parties and human rights groups have accused security forces of using excessive force to quash post-election protests in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and Mwanza, which erupted after the disputed results were announced.

A flawed election

The SADC Election Observer Mission, led by former Malawi Speaker Richard Msowoya, concluded that the election fell short of regional democratic standards, citing the detention of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, disqualification of candidates, internet shutdowns, and biased media coverage.

The mission also criticized constitutional provisions that prevent courts from reviewing presidential election results, describing them as a “serious obstacle to accountability.”

“Voters could not freely express their democratic will,” Msowoya said, urging Tanzania to implement far-reaching constitutional and electoral reforms.

Despite the mounting criticism, President Suluhu called on citizens to “move past the election” and focus on nation-building.

“The election is over now. Let us work together to build our nation,” she said.

“The chosen leader becomes a servant of all citizens — those who voted for them, those who did not, and even those who did not participate.”

Suluhu also thanked regional leaders who attended her inauguration, including Burundi’s Évariste Ndayishimiye, Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema, and Kenya’s Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who represented President William Ruto.

The inauguration, held at the Tanzania People’s Defence Force parade grounds, was closed to the public and journalists, marking a sharp departure from Tanzania’s tradition of open, festive swearing-in ceremonies.

Broadcast live on state-run TBC, the low-key event unfolded amid an internet blackout, curfews, and ongoing security operations in opposition strongholds.

President Suluhu, 64, was declared the winner with 98 per cent of the vote, in an election boycotted by parts of the opposition and criticized by observers as lacking credibility.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

SADC declares Tanzania’s election flawed after failing democracy test

The SADC Election Observer Mission says Tanzania’s 2025 election fell short of democratic standards, citing intimidation, censorship, and lack of transparency, as President Samia...

44 minutes ago

EAC

Suluhu takes oath at military barracks amid rage, internet blackout

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes oath for a second term in a military ceremony closed to the public amid unrest, protests, and an...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Augustus Muli eyes PPLC membership in push for democratic renewal

Muli argues that the committee, which was established under Section 38 of the Political Parties Act (2011) to foster structured dialogue between parties, the...

2 days ago

Africa

Suluhu Re-elected as Tanzania Opposition Appeals for Regional Mediation

Once INEC announces the winner, the results cannot be overturned either in court or through the INEC dispute resolution tribunal.

2 days ago

Africa

Suluhu orders shutdown of all govt ministries, agencies and regional offices as violence mars general election

Low turnout was reported at several polling stations in Mwanza, Mbeya and Zanzibar as voting closed under heavy security.

4 days ago

Africa

Tanzanian Electoral Reforms Long Overdue, Kisumu Lawyer says

Mwamu, who once chaired the East Africa Law Society, recalled a 2013 constitutional conference in Mombasa where Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission admitted that...

4 days ago

Top stories

Tanzania resumes SGR operations after Ruvu derailment

Tanzania Railways Corporation has resumed SGR services between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma after a suspension caused by a derailment near Ruvu Station.

October 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Explained: Offences and penalties under the Persons with Disabilities Act 2025

The Persons with Disabilities Act 2025 sets out strict penalties — with fines starting from Sh50,000 to life imprisonment — for discrimination, abuse, exploitation...

October 23, 2025