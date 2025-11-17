Sonko confronts son-in-law over wife battering after breakfast feud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday confronted his son-in-law after allegations emerged that he physically assaulted Sonko’s daughter during a domestic disagreement.

According to a video shared on Sonko’s social media pages, he rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call from his daughter, who first called her mother claiming she had been slapped across the face by her husband.

The altercation reportedly began with a question about breakfast, which quickly escalated into an alleged assault.

In an audio clip, the daughter is heard telling her mother: “I am not okay… I just asked for breakfast and I have been slapped twice. I didn’t have money and I’ve been telling him the kids are hungry.”

In the footage, Sonko is seen confronting his son-in-law but repeatedly instructing his security team and aides not to harm him, insisting that violence would not solve the issue.

After the confrontation, Sonko left with his daughter and issued a stern warning to the young man, telling him never to lay hands on her again.

During the exchange, Sonko disclosed that he had been financially supporting the household — paying rent, buying the couple a Range Rover, covering school fees, and providing groceries.

In a strongly worded statement, Sonko expressed his anguish as a parent and used the incident to speak against domestic violence.

“Today, we received a distress call from our daughter that shook us to the core — her voice trembling, her spirit broken,” he said.

“As a parent, nothing prepares you for the moment your child reaches out in fear or desperation. I acted immediately because no mother or father can sit still when their child is hurting.”

Domestic violence

Sonko added that the ordeal made him reflect on the silent suffering endured by many Kenyans facing domestic abuse:

“If my own daughter can face harassment in her home, what about the countless young women and men in Kenya who suffer silently, with no one to defend them?”

He urged young couples to embrace peaceful conflict resolution.

“Marriage is built through storms and sunshine… but when challenges turn into violence — when love turns into fear — the very foundation is shaken. My plea to young couples is this: choose peace, choose dialogue before anger. Violence destroys the heart, the home, and the future.”

The incident has sparked widespread debate online, with many Kenyans condemning domestic violence and others reflecting on the dynamics of modern relationships.

Prominent lawyer Donald Kipkorir also weighed in, warning against financial dependency in relationships.

“If by marrying a rich girl, her parents gift you a house or pay the rent, give you a car, pay your bills including the children’s fees, then you aren’t a husband but a manny — a male househelp,” he wrote. “As a manny, you can’t raise your hand, let alone shout at the girl, as you aren’t a husband!”

The confrontation has intensified calls for stronger measures to combat domestic violence, with many urging families and authorities to intervene early before situations escalate into tragedy.