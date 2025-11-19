Connect with us

Somalia Seeks Kenya’s Help in Resolving EALA Nomination Impasse at Regional Court

Wetang’ula revealed the request after hosting Somalia’s Speaker, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur, who paid him a courtesy call at Parliament Buildings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Somalia has asked Kenya to help resolve a stalemate at the East African Court of Justice regarding its nominees to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said on Tuesday evening.

Nur also sought Kenya’s backing as Somalia moves to strengthen its participation within East African Community (EAC) organs.

During the meeting, Speaker Wetang’ula congratulated Nur on his recent election as chairperson of the EAC Bureau of Speakers and pledged Kenya’s full support as he assumes his new role.

Wetang’ula and Nur agreed to establish a stronger Kenya–Somalia Parliamentary Friendship Group to enhance cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy between the two nations.

