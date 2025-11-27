Seth Panyako Arrested as DAP-K Alleges Intimidation, Overnight Violence in Malava By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has protested the arrest of its candidate Seth Panyako during Thursday’s by-elections, accusing security agencies of intimidation and failing to contain escalating violence in Malava.

The party said Panyako was taken into custody at Malava Police Station under unclear circumstances, hours after tensions flared at a polling station where he was earlier captured on video screaming as he attempted to vote. The footage, which went viral online, showed a visibly distressed Panyako in a chaotic exchange with officials and onlookers.

In its statement, DAP-K claimed that unidentified goons—allegedly operating “under police supervision”—terrorised their candidate overnight, injured party agents, and destroyed property before Panyako’s eventual arrest.

“Our candidate Seth Panyako has been arrested and is currently being held at Malava Police Station. This comes after goons terrorised him the whole night, injured our agents, destroyed property, and now they want to intimidate him. We will not allow this,” the party said.

The arrest comes on the same morning that a vehicle belonging to DAP-K Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa was set ablaze by a mob in Manyonje, Butali Ward, further heightening tensions around the by-elections.

DAP-K has demanded Panyako’s immediate release and called for an independent investigation into the violence reported in the area, accusing security officers of bias.

Police were yet to issue a response by the time of publication.