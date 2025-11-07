Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Sarah Wairimu Charged with Giving False Information Over Alleged Lost Passport

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul at the Kibera Law Courts on Friday, Wairimu denied the two counts filed against her.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, also known as Sarah Wairimu Kamotho Cohen, with giving false information to a police officer and swearing a false affidavit regarding the alleged loss of her passport.

According to the charge sheet, on February 20, 2023, at Munyange Police Station in Othaya, Nyeri County, Wairimu knowingly and maliciously gave false information to Chief Inspector Mercy Riungu, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS).

She allegedly claimed her passport had been lost, leading the officer to issue her with a police abstract based on the false report.

In the second count, Wairimu is accused of false swearing, contrary to Section 114 as read with Section 36 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution alleges that on the same day, at Pamki House in Nyeri Town, she appeared before Advocate Muchiri wa Gathoni and swore a false affidavit claiming her passport was missing — while knowing that it was not.

The prosecution, led by Samson Ng’etich, told the court that the accused intentionally misled authorities to obtain official documents through deception.

Wairimu, who remains remanded at Lang’ata Women’s Prison, is also facing trial in a separate murder case related to the death of her husband, Dutch businessman Tob Cohen, whose body was discovered in September 2019 at their Kitisuru home in Nairobi.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned at a later date for pre-trial directions.

