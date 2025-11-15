Rwanda bids culture-driven entrepreneurship at EAC MSMEs Trade Fair

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 — Rwanda on Friday used its dedicated country day at the 25th EAC MSMEs Trade Fair to call for a more ambitious regional strategy that elevates culture-driven entrepreneurship and accelerates market access for small businesses across the East African Community.

The “Day of Rwanda,” one of the flagship events of the two-week expo, brought together government officials, business innovators and EAC representatives for a celebration that mixed cultural showcases with pointed policy messaging.

Behind the music, fashion and dance, Rwanda delivered a strong appeal for deeper regional integration and for MSMEs to be positioned as globally competitive drivers of East Africa’s economic growth.

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Ernest Rwamucyo, applauded Kenya for hosting the fair and commended Partner States for their continued commitment to regional cooperation.

He highlighted Rwanda’s investments in equipping small enterprises with export-readiness skills, business linkages and opportunities to participate in regional and global markets.

“Our MSMEs cannot thrive in isolation,” Rwamucyo said, urging stronger cross-border partnerships and harmonised trade policies across the bloc.

Kenya’s Permanent Secretary for MSMEs Development, Susan Mang’eni, used the event to champion a bolder regional vision that positions culture as a cornerstone of economic transformation.

Untapped potential

She noted that the daily symposiums at the fair had underscored the “massive untapped potential” of East Africa’s creative and cultural sectors.

“Our culture is a multibillion-dollar opportunity, and the daily country symposiums have demonstrated the immense diversity and talent our region possesses,” she said.

Mang’eni further proposed that the outcomes of this year’s fair be tabled at the upcoming EAC Heads of State Summit in Nairobi — a signal that Kenya intends to elevate MSME issues, and cultural enterprise in particular, to the highest political level within the Community.

EAC Deputy Secretary General for Customs, Trade and Monetary Affairs, Annette Mutaawe Ssemuwemba, praised Rwanda’s “inclusive” industrialisation model, pointing to the strong presence of women-led, youth-driven and community-based enterprises at this year’s exhibition.

The celebrations ended with electrifying cultural performances that drew hundreds of spectators, showcasing Rwanda’s artistic vibrancy and its growing focus on culture as a pillar of economic diplomacy.