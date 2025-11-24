Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto addressing both houses of Parliament during a State of the Nation address on Thursday, November 21, 2024/PCS

Kenya

Ruto’s Sh5 trillion vision blurs country and 2027 campaign

President Ruto’s new Sh5 trillion vision has stirred debate, with Kenyans asking whether it’s a real development plan or a strategic 2027 campaign move.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – President William Ruto’s new Sh5 trillion investment plan to make Kenya a first-world country has sparked nationwide debate, just two years before the 2027 General Election.

In his November 20, 2025 State of the Nation Address, President Ruto announced huge plan key among the construction of 50 mega dams, 2,500 km of dual highways, 28,000 km of new roads, 10,000MW more power, and irrigation for 2.5 million acres.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Four days later, he courted Malaysian companies to join the multi-trillion-shilling infrastructure drive during the country’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim state visit.

“I have invited Malaysian private sector to participate in public private partnerships, including investments in road network expansion. There will be opportunities for investment,” President Ruto said.

But even as the President painted an optimistic future, Kenyans are questioning the timing, sincerity, and practicality of yet another national vision.

Many Kenyans are asking why a brand-new “first world vision” is emerging when two major blueprints the Vision 2030 and the Kenya Kwanza manifesto have not been fully implemented.

Analysts note that Vision 2030 was a long-term plan endorsed by Parliament and used by multiple administrations.

Its quiet disappearance has raised eyebrows, especially now that a new mega-plan is being introduced so close to an election cycle.

The Sh5 trillion announcement comes at a politically sensitive moment.

Opposition leaders claim this is not development planning it is early campaign messaging dressed as national ambition.

“We will not sit and watch Ruto leading us with his Rutotrepreneurship schemes,” Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said.

Critics argue that if these mega-projects were core priorities, they would have been introduced in 2022 or 2023, not in the final half of the term.

Another emerging concern is continuity.

President Ruto’s opponents, including senior opposition figures, have publicly vowed to reverse several Kenya Kwanza policies if they win.

This puts the viability of the Sh5 trillion project at risk.

In his address, President Ruto explained that the money will come from two new financial vehicles the National Infrastructure Fund built from privatisation proceeds and the Sovereign Wealth Fund financed by natural resource royalties and long-term investments

However, critics argue that Kenya’s previous privatisation plans have often stalled, and natural resource revenues remain modest.

Others fear that these funds could increase public financial risks if not managed transparently.

While the President highlighted falling inflation, a stabilised shilling, rising exports, increased agricultural output and expanded digital services, many ordinary Kenyans still feel financially stretched.

Household spending remains high, unemployment is widespread, and small businesses continue to struggle.

To some listeners, the speech sounded more like a celebration of numbers than an honest reflection of daily hardships.

The President has since criticised journalists for “misrepresenting facts” after reports questioning the practicality and timing of his vision.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

City Hall’s Sh118B pending bills Burden Drops by Sh32B, Sakaja Tells Senators

The governor was summoned to respond to concerns over budget absorption and stalled development projects in the 2022/2023 financial year.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Kindiki Vows Firm Action to Block Violence in Mbeere North By-Election

The Deputy President urged residents to turn out in large numbers and vote, appealing to them to back Mr Leo, whom he said had...

1 hour ago

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Lands Court halts eviction of Makongeni Residents and planned demolition of estate.

Justice Charles Mbogo directed the Respondents to immediately restore water and electricity, and barred them from carrying out any further evictions or demolitions pending...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto Jets Out to Angola for High-Level AU–EU and Reform Summits

State House Spokesperson said the talks will focus on expanding trade and investment ties and accelerating the implementation of the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua Demands Removal of Magarini Poll Officers citing interference by IEBC Vice Chairperson

Gachagua urged the IEBC to protect officials on the ground from what he termed harassment and intimidation.

4 hours ago

Featured

LSK Presidency race heats up as Kabata declares bid to succeed Faith Odhiambo

Kabata says his administration will provide a clean principled campaign and leadership focused on Rule of Law, Integrity and Engagement.

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya Gains New Market Access as Malaysia Drops Tariffs on Farm Exports

Ruto said Malaysia’s decision to lift tariff and non-tariff barriers will provide an immediate boost for Kenyan exports, especially tea, coffee, flowers, avocados and...

5 hours ago

Featured

Gachagua Accuses IEBC Vice Chair of Meddling in Magarini By-Election demand resignation

Gachagua said he will write to IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon  today to demand action against Abdalla, whom he accuses of meddling in an election...

6 hours ago