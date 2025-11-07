Ruto discusses trade, security and technology with US Embassy team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 — President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the United States, with a renewed focus on expanding cooperation in security, trade, and technology.

The renewed pledge follows high-level discussions between President Ruto and the US Chargé d’Affaires to Kenya, Susan Burns, at State House, Nairobi.

President Ruto described the engagement as “constructive,” noting that both countries are eager to build on their longstanding friendship to advance shared prosperity and regional stability.

“Kenya and the United States enjoy a strong and enduring partnership that spans key sectors, including trade and investment, security cooperation, health, technology, and education,” President Ruto said. “We remain committed to deepening and expanding this collaboration for the mutual benefit and prosperity of our two nations.”

According to President Ruto, the talks focused on strengthening ongoing programmes and identifying new opportunities that align with both nations’ priorities — including advancing trade and investment ties, enhancing regional security cooperation, and fostering innovation through technology partnerships.

The engagement with Burns reflects the continued momentum in Kenya–US relations, which have grown in recent years through initiatives such as the Kenya–US Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP), joint counterterrorism operations, and expanding collaboration in digital governance and green technology.