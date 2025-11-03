Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Speaking during a pre-wedding ceremony of Senator Allan Kiprotich Chesang and Jepkorir Kittony in Trans Nzoia County on Saturday, the President challenged the youth to value marriage, responsibility, and long-term commitment over casual relationships driven by social trends.

Featured

‘It is good to get married’: Ruto rallies youth to wed, ‘stop wasting people’s time’

President William Ruto has urged young Kenyans to value marriage and commitment over fleeting social trends, warning against casual relationships and substance abuse.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 — President William Ruto has urged the youth to rethink their attitudes toward relationships, warning that the modern trend of avoiding commitment in favour of a “fashionable lifestyle” is misleading and destructive.

Speaking during a pre-wedding ceremony of Senator Allan Kiprotich Chesang and Jepkorir Kittony in Trans Nzoia County on Saturday, the President challenged the youth to value marriage, responsibility, and long-term commitment over casual relationships driven by social trends.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I want to encourage young people that it is good to get married. Many people are running away from responsibility thinking that it is fashionable — it is not,” Ruto said.

“Many young men want to enjoy life but don’t want responsibility. If you are man enough, marry the woman you love. Stop wasting people’s time.”

He emphasized that relationships should not be treated as temporary entertainment, saying it is unfair for partners to invest emotionally in unions with no future.

Ruto called on young Kenyans to embrace maturity, build families, and commit to those they love.

The President also raised concern over rising substance abuse among youth, warning that alcohol and drug use are ruining lives and wasting potential.

“The country is losing many young boys and girls to alcohol and drugs. There is nothing good in spending your youth on things that do not add value to your life,” he cautioned.

Ruto further urged parents, mentors, and faith leaders to play a stronger role in guiding young people, noting that the responsibility of shaping Kenya’s next generation must be shared.

“The church, parents, and mentors must step up. Take care of the children that God has given you,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Launches $800 Million Green Fertiliser Plant at Olkaria

Once complete, the factory will produce 480,000 tonnes (more than 9 million 50kg bags of fertiliser) annually.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Advisor Urges Boda Boda Operators to Invest Collectively

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the sub-sector and regulating motorbike prices to enhance affordability.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tourism players protest gateway charges under new KWS payment system

KTF Chairperson Fred Odek, in a statement on Monday, said the upgraded portal — rolled out despite an existing court order — restricts payment...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC obtains orders blocking Sh166mn payout in fraudulent Kiambu tender

According to EACC, Filtronic International Limited irregularly secured a tender from Kiambu County for the development, installation, testing, training, commissioning, and support services of...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Congratulates Suluhu on Re-Election as Tanzanian President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has congratulated Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election, even as he emphasised the need...

8 hours ago

Headlines

President Ruto seeks parliamentary approval for Sh 4.5 trillion proposal to turn Kenya into first world nation

"We have the greatest potential as a nation. Our being a third world country is a mistake. We have the men and women, the...

20 hours ago

Headlines

Opposition leaders entices professional into politics to Restore Accountability in Governance

Speaking during the Ngemi Cia Watho Festival​ —a cultural event that brings together lawyers from Central Kenya to celebrate and connect with their heritage—...

1 day ago

County News

Two Suspects Nabbed in Homa Bay With 300kg of Cannabis

After conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, the officers discovered the narcotics weighing approximately 300 kilograms, concealed inside six sacks.

1 day ago