President William Ruto addressing both houses of Parliament during a State of the Nation address on Thursday, November 21, 2024/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says Kenya doing well, tells off ‘high priests of eternal pessimism’

President William Ruto delivers the 2025 State of the Nation Address, highlighting Kenya’s economic recovery, enhanced cancer treatment package, education expansion, and ambitious housing rollout.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — President William Ruto on Thursday delivered a bullish State of the Nation Address, dismissing critics he described as “high priests of eternal pessimism” while asserting Kenya’s economic recovery, stability, and long-term transformation.

Ruto said that despite a challenging starting point in 2022 and skepticism over his reforms, the country now has “clear, verifiable, and indisputable” evidence of progress.

“Two years ago, I had a vision to sell. Today, I have a story to tell. A story written in the blazing sun of our farms, in our factories, in construction sites, and in the quiet courage of our people,” he said.

The President highlighted key economic indicators that demonstrate Kenya’s resilience.

He noted inflation has dropped from 9.6 percent in 2022 to 4.6 percent, while the Kenya shilling has stabilized at 129 to the US dollar for nearly two years.

GDP, he explained, has grown from Sh115 billion to Sh136 billion, elevating Kenya to Africa’s sixth-largest economy.

Ruto promises Sh800,000 cancer package from December 1

He noted foreign reserves stand at a historic US$12 billion, and foreign direct investment has tripled to US$1.5 billion.

‘Self-serving falsehoods’

Ruto accused critics of spreading falsehoods, saying, “Our economy is strengthening, our prospects are brightening, and confidence in Kenya is rising.

Anyone may speak their mind—that is the beauty of democracy—but no one is entitled to manufacture self-serving falsehoods.”

He also detailed achievements across key sectors. In agriculture, Kenya has seen soaring maize output, increased tea and coffee earnings, revived sugar and livestock value chains, and expanded access to seeds and fertilizers.

In healthcare, 27 million Kenyans are enrolled in the Social Health Authority (SHA), drug availability has improved, and the government is paying health insurance premiums for 2.3 million vulnerable citizens.

Ruto also announced that the cancer treatment package under SHA will be expanded from Sh550,000 to Sh800,000, effective December 1.

In education, TVET enrollment has expanded, and the government has hired 76,000 teachers, with an additional 24,000 expected by January.

In housing, Ruto described the current rollout as Kenya’s most ambitious, with 230,000 housing units and 178,000 student beds in various stages of development.

The President framed these achievements as stepping stones toward a national leap, emphasizing that Kenya must “cast off the mindset of being content with the average” and aim to achieve first-world status within a generation.

“This nation has the talent and the spirit to transition from developing to developed. If others have done it, so can Kenya. It can be done,” Ruto declared.

The address was attended by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, top commanders of the defense forces, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, MPs from both Houses, former Speakers, and senior state officials.

