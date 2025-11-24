Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Ruto seeks Malaysian Firms to Bid for Road Expansion Projects

Speaking after hosting bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, President Ruto noted that Malaysia’s globally recognised expertise in infrastructure development makes its firms ideal partners for the projects.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – President William Ruto has invited Malaysian companies to invest in Kenya’s ambitious road infrastructure programme, which includes dualling 2,500 kilometres of major highways and constructing an additional 28,000 kilometres of tarmacked roads over the next decade.

Speaking after hosting bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, President Ruto noted that Malaysia’s globally recognised expertise in infrastructure development makes its firms ideal partners for the projects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ruto highlighted that the road expansion plan is central to Kenya’s vision of improving mobility, boosting trade, and opening up rural and industrial zones. He added that the government is prioritizing public–private partnerships (PPPs) to complement public funding and speed up delivery.

“I have invited Malaysian private sector to participate in public private partnerships, including investments in road network expansion. Some of your big engineering companies are welcome to work with us as we expand our highways by another 2,500 km and another 28,000 kilometers of road around Kenya. There will be opportunities for private public partnership. There will be opportunities for investment,” the Head of State said.

Speaking during a joint media confrence at State House – Nairobi, Ruto and Ibrahim witnessed the signing of MoU between Kenya and Malaysia to boost semiconductor cooperation, with Malaysia set to support Kenya in growing manufacturing capacity and human capital

The two countries also signed an MoU between their respective national chambers of commerce to deepen private-sector ties and unlock new business opportunities.

The President also assured the investors of Kenya’s stable regulatory environment, ongoing economic reforms and measures put in place to de-risk private-sector participation in infrastructure.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MPs, Health specialists issue grim report on counties as maternal death surge in Kenya

Speaking during a health policy forum in Nairobi titled “Legislating to Save Lives: Strengthening the Legal Framework for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health in...

33 minutes ago

Headlines

Speaker Wetang’ula allies hit back at Natembeya over ‘Shenzi and Mtu Bure’ remarks,

"I reaffirmed that the nation is watching this by-election and expressed confidence that Maunda will win, strengthening FORD–Kenya and exposing the betrayal of those...

58 minutes ago

Headlines

Candidates in Thursday’s By-Election Make Final Submissions as Campaign Period Ends

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission confirmed that all logistical preparations are on track, including the distribution of ballot materials and deployment of polling...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya honours Malaysian PM Ibrahim with 19-gun salute

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been honoured with a 19-gun salute upon arrival at State House, Nairobi...

3 hours ago

Headlines

MCK warns against ‘voodoo opinion polls’ ahead of Thursday’s by-elections

According to MCK, instant polls, often conducted through quick prompts, live comments, on platforms such as X, Youtube, Tiktok, Instagram and spontaneous studio interactions,...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Malaysia PM hails Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme for providing decent homes for the poor.

The Malaysian PM made the remarks during a State Banquet held in his honour by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

7 hours ago

EAC

Uganda Invited to Buy Stake in Kenya Pipeline Company shares as Ruto Pushes Regional Integration

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23-Kenya has formally invited Uganda to acquire a significant stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), in what President William Ruto...

12 hours ago

EAC

Kenya, Uganda vow cross border cooperation to Build Value Chains, Expand Regional Manufacturing Capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni have committed to fostering cross-border collaboration in strategic sectors such...

15 hours ago