Ruto Reiterates Youths Should Marry at 25, Urges Young Kenyans to ‘Take Responsibility’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – President William Ruto has encouraged young Kenyans to consider early marriage, saying settling down in their mid-20s fosters responsibility, stability, andstrong family values.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Milimani on Sunday, President Ruto praised the congregation for nurturing youth and supporting couples preparing for marriage.

Drawing from his own life, he recalled marrying First Lady Rachel Ruto at age 25, emphasizing that this remains an ideal age for young adults ready to build families.

“You know, I keep encouraging young people to get married. You know, we have so many young people around. I got married to Rachel when I was 25. I am told nowadays five is too young to get married,”

“People are hanging around all the way to 30s and beyond. So when I get to know that there are… Congratulations, those of you who are getting married. You really are making us proud,” President Ruto noted.

Ruto said early marriage, when based on mutual love and readiness, can guide young adults toward responsibility and stability. He urged young men in particular to take decisive steps rather than remain in prolonged relationships without commitment.

“Every parent wants their child to get married. I want to encourage young people to be responsible. If you love a lady, please marry her. Find a family. That is how you will be responsible,” he said.

This coming barely a day after he took the opportunity to congratulate the newlyweds, terming it a proud moment not just for the two but also for their parents, Tessie and Mudavadi.

“This moment is a very proud moment. I know how Tessie and Musalia feel because as parents, when you bring up children, you pray for them, you take them to school, and one day you want them to have a family like the way we do,” Ruto said.

He further went on to encourage the young men not to shy away from marriage and taking over their responsibilities in their families.

“If you are a man, be man enough to marry the woman you love because we have so many people who run away from responsibility, they like hanging around, saying I like being single, but the point is they are not courageous, they are not man enough to carry your woman home and tell them be my wife,” he said.