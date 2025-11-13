Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

Ruto receives exit report from outgoing National Land Commission

The Head of State thanked the outgoing commissioners for their exemplary service to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavors.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – President William Ruto has received the exit report from the outgoing commissioners of the National Land Commission, marking the end of their term in office.

In his remarks, President Ruto commended the Commission for its vital role in safeguarding public land and promoting fair land policies since its establishment under the 2010 Constitution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that through the NLC’s efforts, long-standing land disputes have been resolved, enabling tens of thousands of Kenyans to be settled and issued with land ownership documents.

The Head of State thanked the outgoing commissioners for their exemplary service to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavors.

Those exiting the Commission include Chairperson Gershom Otachi, Vice-Chairperson Gertrude Nduku Nguku, James Tuitoek, Kazungu Kambi, Hubbie Hussein Al-Haji, Alister Murimi Mutugi, and Reginald Okumu.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EAC

Kenyans mock Museveni’s ‘shared ocean’ claim as hotelier Mohammed Hersi leads humorous pushback

Museveni likened the issue to tenants in a block of flats, arguing that “all flats are entitled to the compound,” and therefore Uganda —...

2 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Govt Rolling Out Non-Discriminative Development Agenda, Says Kindiki

“It is time to develop the country. We must build our country now and not wait for other people to do it. The President...

10 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Ruto Targets One Million Youth Jobs in Housing Programme by 2026

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for being part of the transformation of Wote and Kenya," he said while addressing...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed is dead. He served as Isiolo’s inaugural Speaker

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed has died while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital. The first-term legislator, who served as the inaugural Isiolo County Assembly...

15 hours ago

Featured

Gachagua vows to proceed with 9-day Mbeere North campaign blitz despite death threats

"Despite the evidence and information in your custody, the above persons have not been arraigned. We demand that ahead of the by-elections, the above...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Our Ugandan captors beat us, then gave us painkillers’: freed Kenyan activists

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo recounted how they were blindfolded, chained, and repeatedly assaulted by Ugandan security officers who accused them of working with...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruth Odinga blasts Ruto allies in ODM over ‘orphaned’ remarks

Kisumu MP Ruth Odinga has accused ODM legislators allied to President Ruto of betraying Raila Odinga’s legacy after claiming the party is “orphaned,” urging...

21 hours ago

Featured

Ruto, Kindiki kick-off three day working tour in Ukambani counties

“We have said we will transform the Ukambani region, and we will do it through projects and development plans. Malice, slander, hatred, and tribalism...

22 hours ago