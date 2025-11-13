Ruto receives exit report from outgoing National Land Commission

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – President William Ruto has received the exit report from the outgoing commissioners of the National Land Commission, marking the end of their term in office.

In his remarks, President Ruto commended the Commission for its vital role in safeguarding public land and promoting fair land policies since its establishment under the 2010 Constitution.

He noted that through the NLC’s efforts, long-standing land disputes have been resolved, enabling tens of thousands of Kenyans to be settled and issued with land ownership documents.

The Head of State thanked the outgoing commissioners for their exemplary service to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavors.

Those exiting the Commission include Chairperson Gershom Otachi, Vice-Chairperson Gertrude Nduku Nguku, James Tuitoek, Kazungu Kambi, Hubbie Hussein Al-Haji, Alister Murimi Mutugi, and Reginald Okumu.