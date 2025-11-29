Connect with us

Ruto Reaffirms Support for NG-CDF, Says Fund Central to Grassroots Development

The Head of State said the government will continue to strengthen and safeguard NG-CDF to ensure every constituency receives adequate resources.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed his firm backing for the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), saying the kitty remains a critical pillar in delivering development and empowering communities at the grassroots.

Speaking at the Yussuf Haji Girls Secondary School during a development tour of Garissa, the Head of State said the government will continue to strengthen and safeguard NG-CDF to ensure every constituency receives adequate resources for education, infrastructure, health and social development projects.

Ruto noted that for decades, the fund has made it possible for thousands of students to access education through bursaries and scholarships, while also financing the construction of classrooms, roads, health facilities and innovation programmes.

“NG-CDF is one of the most transformative tools in taking development to the people. We will protect it and ensure it continues to work for Kenyans,” he affirmed.

“It is not possible for the government to do it alone. That is why I want, in a very special way, to thank all well-wishers, friends, and everyone else who generously help in uplifting education in one way or another.”

The President stated that his administration is keen on ensuring equitable distribution of public resources, adding that NG-CDF plays a key role in bridging regional imbalances by placing financial power directly in the hands of constituency leadership.

His remarks come at a time when debates continue over the fund’s legal status and the scope of its mandate, following past court challenges. Ruto maintained that the funds must remain operational, and expressed confidence that ongoing engagements between the Executive, Parliament and other stakeholders will secure its place in law.

He called on Members of Parliament to ensure transparent and accountable use of the kitty so that citizens receive full value from every shilling allocated.

Ruto’s renewed endorsement is expected to reassure constituencies that rely heavily on the fund for grassroots development, especially in education support.

