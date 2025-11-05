Ruto Oversees Landmark Kenya–Qatar Financial Cooperation Agreement

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – President William Ruto presided over the signing of a landmark agreement between the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority (NIFCA) and the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), marking a major step towards strengthening financial cooperation between Kenya and Qatar and positioning both nations as gateway hubs for global capital flows.

The partnership establishes a strategic framework to integrate financial markets, expand cross-border investment opportunities, and accelerate the growth of Islamic finance and fintech innovation across the Africa–Gulf corridor.

Signed in Doha, the agreement focuses on reducing regulatory barriers to allow firms licensed in either jurisdiction to operate more seamlessly in both markets, paving the way for greater investment mobility and business expansion.

A key pillar of the cooperation will be the joint development and promotion of Sharia-compliant financial instruments, including Sukuk and green Sukuk, aimed at unlocking sustainable capital for long-term infrastructure and climate-resilient development in Africa.

The move positions Nairobi as an emerging hub for Islamic finance innovation on the continent, leveraging Qatar’s global leadership in the sector.

The deal also establishes NIFCA as a launchpad for Qatari investment into Africa while enabling Kenyan firms to leverage the Qatar Financial Centre platform to access Gulf and international markets.

Efforts will include the creation of an investment facility to channel capital into strategic sectors in Kenya and the wider region.

In addition, both sides committed to collaborating on fintech regulation, digital-assets policy frameworks, and financial innovation sandboxes to support emerging technologies and cross-border digital finance solutions. Executive training, leadership exchanges, and institutional capacity-building programmes will further support knowledge transfer and talent development.

President Ruto welcomed the agreement as a milestone in strengthening economic ties and unlocking new avenues for investment and financial cooperation, noting that it aligns with the country’s vision to position Nairobi as a premier regional financial hub.