Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Ruto Oversees Landmark Kenya–Qatar Financial Cooperation Agreement

Signed in Doha, the agreement focuses on reducing regulatory barriers to allow firms licensed in either jurisdiction to operate more seamlessly in both markets, paving the way for greater investment mobility and business expansion.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – President William Ruto presided over the signing of a landmark agreement between the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority (NIFCA) and the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), marking a major step towards strengthening financial cooperation between Kenya and Qatar and positioning both nations as gateway hubs for global capital flows.

The partnership establishes a strategic framework to integrate financial markets, expand cross-border investment opportunities, and accelerate the growth of Islamic finance and fintech innovation across the Africa–Gulf corridor.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Signed in Doha, the agreement focuses on reducing regulatory barriers to allow firms licensed in either jurisdiction to operate more seamlessly in both markets, paving the way for greater investment mobility and business expansion.

A key pillar of the cooperation will be the joint development and promotion of Sharia-compliant financial instruments, including Sukuk and green Sukuk, aimed at unlocking sustainable capital for long-term infrastructure and climate-resilient development in Africa.

The move positions Nairobi as an emerging hub for Islamic finance innovation on the continent, leveraging Qatar’s global leadership in the sector.

The deal also establishes NIFCA as a launchpad for Qatari investment into Africa while enabling Kenyan firms to leverage the Qatar Financial Centre platform to access Gulf and international markets.

Efforts will include the creation of an investment facility to channel capital into strategic sectors in Kenya and the wider region.

In addition, both sides committed to collaborating on fintech regulation, digital-assets policy frameworks, and financial innovation sandboxes to support emerging technologies and cross-border digital finance solutions. Executive training, leadership exchanges, and institutional capacity-building programmes will further support knowledge transfer and talent development.

President Ruto welcomed the agreement as a milestone in strengthening economic ties and unlocking new avenues for investment and financial cooperation, noting that it aligns with the country’s vision to position Nairobi as a premier regional financial hub.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Media Council Calls for Action Against Crimes Targeting Women in Journalism

Speaking in Nakuru during the commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, themed “Artificial Intelligence-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence Against Female...

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Ill-Prepared to Handle Rising Cybercrime, Experts Warn

Kenya ranks among African countries facing an acute deficit of cybersecurity risk experts.

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya expands oxygen access with new Global Fund equipment consignment

Kenya has received a major boost to its health system with the delivery of new Global Fund-financed oxygen equipment to strengthen medical care and...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Africa Reiterates Demand for Permanent Seats at UN Security Council

This is to amplify the voices of those living in poverty in the continent and ensure that they are fairly represented in multilateral institutions,...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya wins bid to host World Cancer Leaders’ Summit

Kenya wins global bid to host the 2027 World Cancer Leaders’ Summit, a landmark event bringing global health leaders to Nairobi to advance cancer...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kahariri chairs NDU-K Council, charts strategic direction for defence education

Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri chaired the 11th NDU-K Council meeting at IPSTC, emphasizing innovation, strategic foresight, and global collaboration in Kenya’s...

20 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya opens Consulate General in Jeddah

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, who represented the Government of Kenya. He was joined by...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KTDA Directors Move to Reassure Farmers Over Reduced Bonuses

KTDA said total payouts to farmers nationwide reached Sh69 billion, the second highest in the agency’s history.

20 hours ago