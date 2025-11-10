Ruto says no regrets for order to shoot protesters in the feet in AJ appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — President William Ruto says he has “no regrets” over his directive to police to shoot protesters “in the feet,” defending the use of force during violent anti-government demonstrations last year.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera aired on Sunday, Ruto maintained that police acted lawfully when responding to riots that left dozens dead and businesses destroyed.

“I don’t regret those comments at all because the law allows the police to use force when other people’s lives are in danger,” he said.

When challenged on whether shooting protesters was excessive, he replied, “That is according to you. I think the police know what they need to do.”

The President said his administration had to “balance” between allowing peaceful demonstrations and curbing criminal activity during the unrest.

“We have had to balance between dealing with violent criminals on one end and managing protests on the other,” he told James Bays.

July 9 directive

Ruto’s comments referred to a July 9 address in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, where he warned vandals and looters that they would be immobilized and taken to court.

“Anybody torching and destroying another person’s business should be shot in the feet and taken to the hospital pending court appearance,” Ruto declared at the time.

“We want people to do business. Enough is enough.”

The President spoke amid escalating anti-government protests that saw supermarkets and small businesses looted and torched in several towns, including Meru, Kitengela, and Kahawa Sukari.

Magunas Supermarket in Meru was among the worst hit — ransacked and later set ablaze.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), thirty-one people were killed in the early wave of protests, with the toll later rising to sixty-five as demonstrations continued through June and July.

Ruto dismissed claims that his administration tried to censor broadcasters covering the unrest, saying media freedom remains intact.

“You yourself said ‘tried,’ because it never happened. The media is independent in Kenya,” he said.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International and KNCHR, accused police of excessive force and called for independent investigations into the killings and alleged disappearances.