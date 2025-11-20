Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

November 20, 2025 | President William Ruto delivers his State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of Parliament/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

National Infrastructure Fund will multiply privatization proceeds tenfold: Ruto

President William Ruto launches the National Infrastructure Fund to mobilize KSh 5 trillion for national projects without raising taxes or public debt, also unveiling plans for a Sovereign Wealth Fund to secure Kenya’s future.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — President William Ruto has unveiled a new approach to financing Kenya’s major development projects placing the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) at the centre resource mobilization efforts.

Ruto billed the Fund as the solution to development financing raising twithout axes or increasing public debt.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Ruto said Kenya requires at least Sh5 trillion to deliver four priority national projects, describing the sum as ambitious but necessary to secure the country’s future.

“This is undeniably a large sum. Some may see it as unrealistic, even audacious, for a country like ours. But these four projects are our national imperatives—commitments we must embrace without hesitation,” he said.

Ruto explained that the NIF marks a decisive break from past privatisation practices, where proceeds often disappeared into recurrent expenditure without delivering lasting national assets.

“For decades, Kenya has privatised major public assets, but we cannot point to enduring national assets built from those proceeds. The National Infrastructure Fund will break this cycle,” he said.

The President emphasized that the fund is designed to leverage resources more effectively.

“For every shilling invested from privatisation proceeds, we aim to attract ten shillings from long-term investors, including pension funds, sovereign partners, private equity, and development finance institutions,” he said.

Ruto cited successful examples abroad, including Australia’s Future Fund, Singapore’s Temasek, and the UAE’s Mubadala, as proof that commercially run public investment funds can grow national wealth and deliver transformative infrastructure.

Reforms

The NIF’s architecture is anchored in reforms contained in the Government-Owned Enterprises Bill, which Parliament has passed and is set to be signed into law.

The fund will leverage capital markets, diversify ownership, unlock national assets, and channel private capital toward public priorities.

In addition, Ruto announced plans for a Sovereign Wealth Fund, designed to uphold the constitutional principle of intergenerational equity.

A portion of all natural resource royalties and privatisation proceeds will be invested in the fund.

“This fund will rest on three pillars: savings for the future, stabilisation against global shocks, and infrastructure investment managed on commercial terms. We must ensure that future generations are not left poorer,” he said.

The President said the blueprint was developed through wide consultations with political leaders and economic experts.

“I discussed this vision with the late Rt Hon Raila Odinga, who reminded me that no nation has industrialized without roads, energy, and food security. I also engaged former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who emphasised the necessity of scaling up infrastructure investments,” Ruto noted.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Dawn Raids in Kitui Smash Major Counterfeiting Ring, Notorious Brewer Arrested

KITUI, Kenya, Nov 20 – In a major blow to the illicit alcohol trade, a NACADA led multi-agency dawn operation has dismantled a sophisticated...

9 minutes ago

Top stories

Ruto unveils four-pillar blueprint to drive Kenya toward first-world status

Ruto’s first priority focuses on building a highly skilled workforce through stronger research and innovation capabilities. A new State Department for Science, Research and...

33 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises 50 mega dams, thousands of micro-dams to cut Sh500bn food import bill

Speaking during his the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, Ruto described the country’s food insecurity as a self-inflicted limitation caused by underinvestment in...

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says 2,500 kilometres of highways mapped for dualling

President William Ruto unveils Kenya’s most ambitious roads expansion plan, dualing 2,500 km of highways and tarmacking 28,000 km over 10 years, alongside a...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Ruto says he consulted Uhuru and Raila on major infrastructure blueprint

Ruto told MPs that Raila, in their discussions, stressed that no country has industrialised without first investing heavily in roads, energy, and food security,...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘If they could rise, so can Kenya’: Ruto says Kenya on path to match Asian Tigers

President William Ruto delivers the 2025 State of the Nation Address, outlining Kenya’s path to developed economy status with reforms in healthcare, education, housing,...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto unveils Sh5trn mega plan to move Kenya ‘from Third to First World’ in State of the Nation address

Ruto said the next phase of his administration will be driven by four national priorities: massive investment in education, skills, science and innovation; a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says Kenya doing well, tells off ‘high priests of eternal pessimism’

President William Ruto delivers the 2025 State of the Nation Address, highlighting Kenya’s economic recovery, enhanced cancer treatment package, education expansion, and ambitious housing...

2 hours ago