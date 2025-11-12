Connect with us

Ruto, Kindiki kick-off three day working tour in Ukambani counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – President William Ruto commenced the first day of a three-day working tour of the Ukambani region.

Ruto, who is accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and a host of Cabinet Secretaries, is inspecting and, in other cases, launching projects in the infrastructure, housing, healthcare, community empowerment, energy, water, and sanitation sectors.

The President commissioned the Mikuyu Bridge in Kilome West as part of the government’s long-term measures to prevent flood-related deaths.

He also issued 2,140 title deeds to residents of Kasikeu in Makueni County, saying the initiative aims to resolve longstanding land ownership challenges in the region.

Ruto once again took aim at the united opposition, accusing them of lacking vision and a clear agenda for Kenya.

“We have said we will transform the Ukambani region, and we will do it through projects and development plans. Malice, slander, hatred, and tribalism cannot change Makueni. Let us unite, cooperate, and work together. Don’t the Swahilis say that there is strength in unity?” the Head of State said.

Deputy President Kindiki assured Makueni residents that the Ruto administration is developing all regions equitably and that they will not be left behind.

“We want Kenyan politics to change. Let us focus on matters of development. Every leader who comes here should talk about the work they have done for citizens. Those competing with us should reduce issues of tribalism, hatred, and conflict; let us talk about policy and manifestos—about electricity, roads, and markets,” the Deputy President stated.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior urged President Ruto to intervene in addressing the county’s water challenges, noting that such action would bring immense relief to residents who have long struggled to access clean and reliable water.

